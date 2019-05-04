May Birthstone – Emerald
The emerald represents the month of May. It is considered the birthstone of the astrological sign of Taurus and the Chinese Zodiac sign of the Goat.
This beautiful green stone was one of Cleopatra's favourite gems. It has long been associated with fertility, rebirth, and love.
Today, it is thought that emeralds signify wisdom, growth, and patience.
Colour
Emerald is defined by its green colour. To be classified as an emerald, a specimen must have a distinctly, rich, green colour that falls in the range from bluish green to green to slightly yellowish green.
Stones with weak saturation or light tone should be called "green beryl." If the beryl's colour is greenish blue then it is an "aquamarine." If it is greenish yellow it is "heliodor."
Its enchanting green colour, combined with durability and rarity, make it one of the most expensive gemstones. A true emerald is rarer than a diamond and costs much more per carat. Because of its rarity, this elegant stone has adorned the crowns and jewellery of royalty throughout the ages.
Unique Properties
The emerald is a symbol of rebirth and is thought to contain the goodness of life. Its magical properties include peace, harmony, love, fidelity, honesty, and good fortune.
Spiritual Meaning
Called the “Stone of Successful Love,” Emerald opens and nurtures the heart and the Heart Chakra. It is said to be an excellent stone for reviving passion, whether for an interest, a person, or a job.
To attract romantic love, wear or carry an Emerald out of sight near the heart. Its soothing energy provides healing to all levels of the being, bringing freshness and vitality to the spirit. A stone of inspiration and infinite patience, it embodies unity, compassion and unconditional love.
Emerald is also a stone of great vision and intuition, associated with the eyes and sight, long believed to foretell future events and reveal one’s truths. It is a stone of wisdom, enhancing memory and increasing mental clarity. It combines intelligence with discernment and brings to the conscious mind what is unconsciously known.
Traditionally it was used as a protection against enchantment and spells.
Associated with the heart chakra, the elegant emerald with its deep dark green tones is one of the most powerful healing gemstones. It heals the physical body by opening the heart to the healing power of love and the potentials for self-healing that reside within us all. Those attracted to emeralds are true healers to those around them.
Healing properties of the May Birthstone
Emeralds treat disorders of the heart, lungs, spine and muscular system. They are thought to aid in recovery after infectious illness, help sinuses and soothe the eyes, and improve vision.
How to cleanse your birthstone
Equally important is to cleanse your birthstone regularly since the gemstone absorbs the negative energy from your body and your surroundings. Once a day by holding it under running lukewarm water for a short period of time will help this process. You could also visualise a white or golden light surrounding your gemstone and clear away any negativity, as you rinse the birthstone. Do this regularly – every morning or every evening – especially if you wear your jewellery on a regular basis. To charge the gemstone a little extra, leave it in the direct moonlight during the full moon.
No matter if it’s your birthstone or not, anyone can wear the May birthstone to heal themselves and to bring in some good luck into their lives.
Lilly Light
