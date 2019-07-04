Creative Entrepreneurs Launch into Kraft Space
Lifelong friends Shaloam, Rachel and Jasmine are among 12,000 handmade entrepreneurs in the UK. Today they announce the launch of their platform Kraft Space – a curated handmade goods marketplace, where UK talent awaits.
It’s no secret that UK shoppers are increasingly choosing high-quality products to be kept for a lifetime, over fast, mass-produced goods that harm the planet. In the last year, ethical spending grew by 3.2% – to a total £81.3 billion industry.
Alongside the demand for ethical goods, has been a continuing boom in the craft sector, which is no longer just for hipsters and hobbyists. This now well and truly mainstream industry has flourished into a £3 billion business interest.
Online marketplaces, therefore, need to meet the needs of these creators and consumers, especially since UK high streets are struggling and other industries are contracting.
Shaloam and Rachel share a passion for creating, with 20 years of experience of running their own graphic design companies in their home city – Brighton – which is considered by many as the UK’s creative capital. All three friends also make and sell their own handmade products. “We thought we’d found our place to sell on an online handmade marketplace, but quickly found that we jostled among other creatives for attention (among 54 million other sellers, no less)”, Shaloam explains. “We also tried generic marketplaces, such as eBay, but our products were placed side-by-side with imports and mass-produced goods. Everywhere, there were intricate fee structures and confusing seller terms”.
Being creative by nature, Shaloam, Rachel and Jasmine set about creating a platform of ‘wonderfully made’ handmade goods. After 12 months of brainstorming, designing and developing, Kraft Space was born – a marketplace designed for carefully selected high-end art and craft items.
“Unlike other marketplaces, Kraft Space strictly selects and approves all its vendors and products”, Rachel says that this is one of the numerous differences of Kraft Space, compared to other marketplaces. “We check the quality of craftsmanship, ethics, and originality of every creative who applies”.
“We are champions of skilled craftsmanship, and truly passionate about nurturing UK talent”, adds Jasmine. “In today’s world, where machines are replacing people and the uncertainty of Brexit lies ahead, we feel that it’s never been more important to celebrate traditional skills, culture, and craftsmanship, over mass production.
As a marketplace of independent designers, makers and small boutique retailers, Kraft Space will support UK craftsmanship, and perhaps finally provide a home for the handmade in the UK.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
