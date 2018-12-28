Rise & Fall Bed Sheets

Rise & Fall: The Most Comfortable Sheets You've Ever Slept in or Your Money Back - Ethical and Sustainable With £3 from Each Set Sold Going to Centrepoint
A new way of shopping for incredibly comfortable sheets was launched on 15 November. Rise & Fall is brought to you by two New Zealand born, UK-based entrepreneurs who have invested thousands of hours of R&D into developing the most comfortable bed sheets possible. Rise & Fall sheets are produced sustainably and ethically, and what's more £3 from every set of sheets sold goes directly to Centrepoint, the UK's leading youth homelessness charity, helping to get young people off the streets.
Rise & Fall has removed the endless and confusing choice offered by others and sells two types of the sheet only – one softer, the other crisper. Both are exceptional products, offered at up to half the price of other high street brands. Plus they offer a 100-day risk-free trial - if customers don't find their sheets the 'most comfortable sheets they have ever slept in' a full refund will be given. Priced from £30 for a fitted double sheet and from £99 for a full duvet and sheet set.
These incredible sheets are available to buy in two weaves: Classic 400 and Super Luxe 600 – both are made entirely from the world's finest cotton (100% extra-long staple cotton; others use inferior cotton, known as long staple cotton). Each weave boasts the perfect high thread count and is produced without the harsh chemicals that others use in the manufacturing process, making the sheets buttery soft and easy on the skin.
The founders invested a lot of time to personally visit and audit different manufacturers around the world, and selected a partner to work within Southern India that runs entirely on wind energy, recycles 99% of its water and offers free education and up-skilling to its predominantly female workforce. Rise & Fall replaces the plastic packaging that others use with recycled and reusable materials.
Co-founder Jed Coleman, said, “The idea for Rise & Fall came at a time when we were both working long hours – sleep was invaluable, but hampered by uncomfortable sheets that had been treated with harsh chemicals and didn't fit the bed properly. Further, the whole process of buying sheets (in store, with endless confusing choice) seemed like it could use an overhaul. We just thought there had to be a better way.
“After thousands of hours of research, 100s of samples and four continents we settled on two different types of the sheet – one softer, one crisper. Both are made entirely from the world's finest cotton, and by cutting out the middlemen and selling online only we have been able to keep prices where they should be. We've also put a lot of time into the smaller details – specially designed thick elastic bands to keep your bottom sheet pulled tight at night, thoughtfully placed labels ensure making the bed is as painless as possible, duvet covers that have extra strong button closures that are easy to do up and pillowcases that use generous envelope flaps to ensure no pillow spillage.”
Lilly Light
Lilly Light