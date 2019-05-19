Tesalate Beach Towel
The travellers’ companion
When packing a suitcase I have often sacrificed my trusty towel due to space allocation. It’s generally too bulky and takes up far too much of my precious packing room when trying to travel light.
Having the opportunity to try out one of the Tesalate Beach Towels was an incentive I could not resist.
What is it?
Tesalate Beach Towels are a revolutionary new type of beach towel from Australia, that’s large yet lightweight, super absorbent and extremely fast drying. Although I have not tested the sand theory yet apparently when used on the beach they will always be totally sand free.
The towels are made from cutting-edge, exclusive AbsorbLite™ microfiber textile, which contains 80% polyester and 20% polyamide. The AbsorbLite’s engineering allows sand to flow freely from it, meaning you can leave the beach where it belongs, at the beach.
Tesalate towels are super absorbent, retaining up to a litre of water. However, they don’t hold onto this water as conventional towels do. They have been designed to dry in half the time regular towels do.
I have the Bohemian design, which is bright and vibrant in a multitude of colours. They have many designs and they are all as eye-catching as one another. The hardest choice here is to decide which one is your favourite!
Presentation – I think that the overall presentation of the Tesalate beach towels is great. They are colourful and fun, compact when rolled and fit neatly in the black drawstring bag supplied. Although lightweight weighing in at 490 grams they have not compromised on size measuring 160cm by 80cm it is as long as regular beach towels, if just a little narrower. It’s certainly big enough to snuggle into when required and large enough to lay on when soaking up the rays.
Benefits
Such versatility as also ideal to use at the gym, yoga or exercise class, picnic rug, bath towel or to be honest any type of travelling.
A handy hanging hook on the towel aids with storage or for hanging up to dry.
Caring for your towel could not be more straightforward, use a cold machine wash then hang out to dry or tumble dry on a low heat. Simple!
In addition to all of this, you have a lifetime guarantee, love it or return it, no questions asked. Wow.
Tesalate beach towels come in such a wide variety of designs, that there is bound to be one to suit everyone. I am the sort of person that likes to have something a little bit different from anyone else, even if that is just a beach towel! They are also double sided with the signature black and white triangle pattern on the back. Even though they are not made from traditional textile, it still feels incredibly soft on the skin and is far easier to dry yourself rather than a normal towel.
Cost – RRP £49 available on the Tesalate website here.
My star rating: ★★★★★
Millennium Milli
Tesalate Beach Towel
The travellers’ companion
When packing a suitcase I have often sacrificed my trusty towel due to space allocation. It’s generally too bulky and takes up far too much of my precious packing room when trying to travel light.
Having the opportunity to try out one of the Tesalate Beach Towels was an incentive I could not resist.
What is it?
Tesalate Beach Towels are a revolutionary new type of beach towel from Australia, that’s large yet lightweight, super absorbent and extremely fast drying. Although I have not tested the sand theory yet apparently when used on the beach they will always be totally sand free.
The towels are made from cutting-edge, exclusive AbsorbLite™ microfiber textile, which contains 80% polyester and 20% polyamide. The AbsorbLite’s engineering allows sand to flow freely from it, meaning you can leave the beach where it belongs, at the beach.
Tesalate towels are super absorbent, retaining up to a litre of water. However, they don’t hold onto this water as conventional towels do. They have been designed to dry in half the time regular towels do.
I have the Bohemian design, which is bright and vibrant in a multitude of colours. They have many designs and they are all as eye-catching as one another. The hardest choice here is to decide which one is your favourite!
Presentation – I think that the overall presentation of the Tesalate beach towels is great. They are colourful and fun, compact when rolled and fit neatly in the black drawstring bag supplied. Although lightweight weighing in at 490 grams they have not compromised on size measuring 160cm by 80cm it is as long as regular beach towels, if just a little narrower. It’s certainly big enough to snuggle into when required and large enough to lay on when soaking up the rays.
Benefits
Such versatility as also ideal to use at the gym, yoga or exercise class, picnic rug, bath towel or to be honest any type of travelling.
A handy hanging hook on the towel aids with storage or for hanging up to dry.
Caring for your towel could not be more straightforward, use a cold machine wash then hang out to dry or tumble dry on a low heat. Simple!
In addition to all of this, you have a lifetime guarantee, love it or return it, no questions asked. Wow.
Tesalate beach towels come in such a wide variety of designs, that there is bound to be one to suit everyone. I am the sort of person that likes to have something a little bit different from anyone else, even if that is just a beach towel! They are also double sided with the signature black and white triangle pattern on the back. Even though they are not made from traditional textile, it still feels incredibly soft on the skin and is far easier to dry yourself rather than a normal towel.
Cost – RRP £49 available on the Tesalate website here.
My star rating: ★★★★★
Millennium Milli