Eco Garden – July
Yes, summer is here and, rain or shine, July may be one of the hottest months of the year when you should get some time to relax and enjoy your garden.
What you won’t enjoy is looking at a dying mess. So keep plants looking good by regularly dead heading and you'll enjoy a longer display of blooms. Make sure you keep new plants, especially those with little root growth, well watered and hoe off weeds, which thrive in the warmth and rain.
Things to do…
Flowers - Autumn-flowering bulbs, such as autumn crocuses, Colchicum, Sternbergia, Amaryllis, and Nerine, can be planted now.
Cutting back plants in baskets followed by feeding can encourage new growth and help revive tired displays.
Start collecting seed from plants you want to grow next year, especially annuals such as Calendula, poppy, and Love-in-a-mist. You could also take cuttings of patio and container plants ready for next year.
Save on water by trying Watering Spikes – these are plastic watering spikes that independently water plants using a bottle of your choice for up to 2 weeks. These nifty little watering spikes help you to recycle your plastic bottles in the garden. They will fit onto bottles with a 28mm bottleneck.
Tip: Making a small hole in the bottom of the plastic bottle allows better water flow through the system.
How about setting up a traditional water butt, the perfect way to harvest water and keep your garden full of life. What better way to retain natural water than collecting it from rooftops via rain guttering. This is one of the easiest areas to save water as we don’t need to waste valuable tapwater on our plants. Plus, plants actually prefer rainwater – it is better for them! For more information visit waterwise.
Lawns –A zero-emissions way to cut grass with no petrol or electricity required is the manual garden lawn mower
Perhaps more effort but easy to use and hassle-free and work out all in one! No filling with petrol, no passing extension leads through the kitchen window, just push and go.
They're better for your grass too: their cylinders give a cleaner cut, which heals quickly. The result: a greener, healthier and better-looking lawn. Plus: they're almost totally silent, are lightweight, have no fuel or running costs, and create no pollution or CO2 emissions.
We have been experimenting with the superb selection of lawn seeds and feed from Johnsons Garden Care, who cater for all garden lawn issues ranging from lawn boosters to lawn thickening and been particularly happy with the results.
For your chance to enter our competition and win a Johnsons Lawn Seed Lawn Guide – the easy way to a perfect lawn visit here
Birds and wildlife
Eco Bird Feeder - a simple, elegant way of recycling unwanted food to your local birds. Just hang from a branch or outside your window, insert food, and watch birds come to feed.
From apples to cheese, have fun experimenting.
Why not give your garden a boost with Johnsons Lawn Seed Country Meadow, this is a grass and wildflower seed mix which includes a selection of native wildflowers adding some additional colour to the garden as well as catering for the wildlife.
Recycling
There is nothing quite like expressing yourself in the garden. Give a new lease of life to old garden chairs with a colourful coat of paint.
Utilise old golf clubs and pipes as garden spikes for an alternative feature in the garden.
