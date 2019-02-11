ORMEDIC sheer pink lip enhancement complex
I am not expecting a miracle worker when it comes to skincare, however, if it feels good and helps to slow down the ageing process I am on board.
My friends at Image Skincare have given me the opportunity to try their latest addition to their existing range – ORMEDIC sheer pink lip enhancement complex – a subtly rose-tinted lip moisturiser.
Unlike the skin on your face and body, layers upon layers of skin don’t protect your lips. There are only a few cellular layers covering the lips, which is why they’re relatively pinker in colour as the blood vessels underneath show through more prominently. This delicate nature of your lips is what makes them so prone to dryness. With low humidity, winds and air (especially with indoor cooling/heating), they tend to shrivel up.
Lip Saviour is a product that hydrates and heals the lips rather than covering up flaking and dryness. It quenches lips with hydration while calming and soothing damaged or sensitive areas. Lip moisturisers aren’t meant to absorb into your skin like the face creams; instead, you want a lip product that also forms a barrier against external dryness triggers, while keeping moisture locked inside.
The ultimate goal was to create a product that would improve the condition or the lips over time while making the lips plumper, firmer and fuller instantly enhancing the appearance and volume of the lip contours and whether we like it or not, bigger, fuller lips are one of the most wanted beauty features.
The key ingredients:
Peptide complex: This is for collagen renewal.
Avocado oil: This contains a high amount of vitamin E and essential fatty acids and excellent for nourishing.
Ubiquinone: A super powerful antioxidant that helps regenerate aging skin.
The product is suitable for all skin types, fine lines, dry, dehydrated lips and those with post-dermal fillers/injections and is to be applied to the lip area morning, evening and as needed. I have of course used the product and I like it, it has a delicate fragrance, easy to apply, feels great on my lips with no excess or sticky feeling and came in a cute little purse, so I can easily identify it in my handbag. RRP £25.00
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
ORMEDIC sheer pink lip enhancement complex
I am not expecting a miracle worker when it comes to skincare, however, if it feels good and helps to slow down the ageing process I am on board.
My friends at Image Skincare have given me the opportunity to try their latest addition to their existing range – ORMEDIC sheer pink lip enhancement complex – a subtly rose-tinted lip moisturiser.
Unlike the skin on your face and body, layers upon layers of skin don’t protect your lips. There are only a few cellular layers covering the lips, which is why they’re relatively pinker in colour as the blood vessels underneath show through more prominently. This delicate nature of your lips is what makes them so prone to dryness. With low humidity, winds and air (especially with indoor cooling/heating), they tend to shrivel up.
Lip Saviour is a product that hydrates and heals the lips rather than covering up flaking and dryness. It quenches lips with hydration while calming and soothing damaged or sensitive areas. Lip moisturisers aren’t meant to absorb into your skin like the face creams; instead, you want a lip product that also forms a barrier against external dryness triggers, while keeping moisture locked inside.
The ultimate goal was to create a product that would improve the condition or the lips over time while making the lips plumper, firmer and fuller instantly enhancing the appearance and volume of the lip contours and whether we like it or not, bigger, fuller lips are one of the most wanted beauty features.
The key ingredients:
Peptide complex: This is for collagen renewal.
Avocado oil: This contains a high amount of vitamin E and essential fatty acids and excellent for nourishing.
Ubiquinone: A super powerful antioxidant that helps regenerate aging skin.
The product is suitable for all skin types, fine lines, dry, dehydrated lips and those with post-dermal fillers/injections and is to be applied to the lip area morning, evening and as needed. I have of course used the product and I like it, it has a delicate fragrance, easy to apply, feels great on my lips with no excess or sticky feeling and came in a cute little purse, so I can easily identify it in my handbag. RRP £25.00
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt