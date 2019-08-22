Image Skincare Prevention+
Daily tinted moisturizer
Image Skincare are a clinical skincare brand, powered by safe, proven active ingredients and smart botanicals giving us the healthiest skin, ever. I have used a number of their products and lines in the past and have not been disappointed yet. Therefore, I was happy to introduce to you the Prevention + daily tinted moisturiser SPF30. RRP £48.Not only does this product give me a clear even skin tone when applied to the skin, the sheer formula blends seamlessly and leaves my face feeling silky smooth to the touch.
Particularly this time of the year when I have a healthier, more natural glow to my skin, my personal preference is to wear a tinted moisturiser, rather than a heavier coverage. The fact that Prevention + moisturises my skin as well as providing a broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with a 30 SPF is an additional bonus.
It absorbs quickly into the skin, without any excess residue, is lightweight, sheer and contains the physical sunscreen zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, making it ideal for all skin types, especially sensitive skin. I can use it alone as a combined moisturiser and makeup or layer under foundation for extra coverage if needs be.
Providing a powerful blend of free radical-scavenging antioxidants to mitigate the effects of sun, pollution, and environmental exposure gives me confidence for everyday use.
The formula is oil-free, paraben free and has a delightful, delicate fragrance.
HOW TO USE
Apply to cleansed skin every morning as a daily moisturizer and for ultimate protection. Re-apply every 2 hours when exposed to the sun or as needed.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
