Top Ways to Create a Chilled Outdoor Space

It is finally that time of the year when the sunshine is back and we can at last start to make the most of our outdoor space once again. With tones of social events crammed in to take advantage of the glorious weather, you will need a place to escape to on those days where you just want to relax and recoup. There is no better way to do this than to create a chilled-out retreat in your garden. The best place to take in those rays and cosy up in comfort reading a book or having a refreshing drink, it can be the safe haven you’ve been longingfor. So, to help you achieve your ideal escape, we’ve put together some handy exterior design tips allow you to accomplish that chilled out garden space that you can enjoy as long as the sun lasts!
A Spot of Shade
Whilst the glorious sunshine is a welcome sign, we quickly forget that we can only withstand its rays for so long. As much as we don’t like to admit it, we all like to crave a bit of shade, which allows you to enjoy the environment but gives you a brief break. A slice of shade can make all the difference when it comes to relaxing and when taking a minute for some food and a drink. Try creating a seating arrangement that provides you with the ability to get some respite from the rays – you can even utilise a parasol or purpose grown foliage to block out the sun. It you’re starting with a clean slate with a new garden then you can plan ahead of time by installing a plant scheme that gives you the shade in the area that you want – trellises are great for this.
Opt For An Interior, Exterior!
One of the biggest trends for 2017 exterior design is creating a living room outside. Known as the outdoor room, this trend is quickly storming the households of the nation. Today, it’s all about utilising cane furniture that you’d typically find inside, outside. Manufacturers are now offering outdoor furniture sofa sets that are high in practicality yet offer unrivalled levels of comfort so that it’s like you’re sat on your couch in your garden, not just on the emergency garden chairs. With purpose built garden suites, they offer dining opportunities for the whole family and they will give you that space for late night summer social activities that you can enjoy with all your loved ones.
Plan for Privacy
It can be hard to chill sometimes if you’re not tucked away in a cosy space. Often when you relax in your garden, whilst you do have some privacy you are still susceptible to those pesky neighbours who can see into your garden. If this is the case, then invest in some horizontal panels, additional fences or a flowered trellis that with rejuvenate your seating area into a secluded space. With added privacy, it will make you feel ten times more at home and if you install those contemporarypartitions, you’ll not only have a modern, Pinterest looking garden but you’ll have a getaway that won’t overshadow the rest of your exterior.
Scatter Those Cushions
It seems obvious but there really is no better way to take comfort and cosiness to the next level than by adding more cushions. By investing in some more scatter cushions, you can make your outdoor conservatory furniture setting the ultimate calm space. Try adding some fresh and bright summery colours for some instant cheer and disperse then across your seating – take the more the merrier approach! The idea is to create a place for you and your guests to sit and sink into so it’s like you’re relaxing in one big pillow. Be sure to bear in mind though that these cushions will need to be designed for the outdoors so look for ones made with specialist fabric thatare purpose built for outside conditions.
Beth Pembrook
