October Birthstone – Opal
Each month of the year is represented by their own special gemstone. Opal is the birthstone for October.
The word comes from the Latin opalus, meaning “precious jewel.” Necklaces with opals set in them were worn to repel evil and to protect eyesight.
The opal is believed to bring luck, health, and love to its wearer. It symbolises faithfulness and confidence and they are also said to represent hope, creativity, and innocence.
Depending on the grade and type of opal, the qualities of opal are expressive and creatively stimulating. The stone transmits a stellar blue ray and often combines with a red/orange fire to produce an energising glow.
To astrologists, the stone represents the star sign of Libra, symbolising sincerity and purity.
Colour
The opal has earned itself many colourful descriptions, such as ‘Pandora’, ‘Peacock Gem’ and ‘Light of the World’.
Opals range from creamy white to black with many colours in between.
Most desirable is precious opal, which shows a variable interplay of internal colours, or the translucent fire opal whose warm colours range from yellow to orange to red. Each colour of opal contains its own magical and healing abilities.
Unique Properties
The many-hued opal is believed to reflect the mood of the owner. Ancient Romans looked upon the opal as a symbol of purity and hope. Arabs believed it fell from the heavens during thunderstorms, imbuing it with fiery colours. In truth, opal is found in the fissures of many kinds of rocks, and the rainbow of colours within come from the water that also forms this mystical stone.
Opal was formed when heavy rains soaked the sun-baked ground in places like Australia’s outback and the African deserts. The rainwater carried dissolved silica with it, and the liquid crept into cracks inside rocks.
When the water dried, only the silica deposits were left. These layers formed opal.
It is the silica inside opals that gives them their shimmer and colour.
Spiritual Meaning
Wearing an opal can bring out imagination, inspiration, originality, and creativity. This gemstone is said to release inhibitions and make the wearer “invisible,” if he or she does not wish to be noticed. Opals are used to induce mystical and psychic visions and elicit the true self of the wearer.
Healing Properties of Opal
It is said that the opal’s healing powers help purify the blood, cleanse the kidneys, and regulate insulin. Because opals have a strong feminine link, they are thought to relax a woman during childbirth and alleviate PMS.
How to cleanse your birthstone
It is important to cleanse your birthstone regularly since the gemstone absorbs negative energy from your body and your surroundings. Holding it under running lukewarm water for a short period of time, once a day can do this. You could also visualise a white or golden light surrounding your gemstone and clear away any negativity, as you rinse the birthstone. Do this every morning or evening – especially if you wear your jewellery on a regular basis. To charge your gemstone a little extra, leave it in the direct moonlight during the full moon.
Lilly Light
Find out your birthstone here
