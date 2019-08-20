Nude by Nature
Nude by Nature was created in 2008 in Sydney, Australia, born from a demand by a society that was becoming more and more conscious of their health, lifestyle and environmental choices.
Exercise, diet and food labelling were all hotly discussed topics. Skincare was also becoming increasingly important, however, whilst people were trying to avoid toxins and harsh chemicals during their morning and evening skincare routine, they weren’t spending the same energy selecting the best make-up. Great skincare covered by harsh make-up means you’re building something wonderful only to tear it down.
In a world where everyone is striving for good - good food, good health, a good night’s sleep; our make-up should be good for us too and Nude by Nature is just that.
I am happy to say this company is committed to delivering natural, cruelty-free make-up, made with 100% natural ingredients and formulated without unnecessary chemicals, synthetic ingredients or preservatives often found in cosmetics. It’s make-up that works with your skin. Not against it.
Benefits – Some brands hide the origins of their ingredients because they're bad. However, with Nude by Nature, they celebrate theirs, because they’re good.
100% natural ingredients and formulated without unnecessary chemicals, synthetic ingredients or preservatives often found in cosmetics.
Sourced from the pristine Australian environment, Nude by Nature harnesses powerful native Australian ingredients such as Kakadu Plum, known to have the world’s richest source of natural Vitamin C, anti-ageing Lilly Pilly, and Cehami to provide antioxidant defence.
Nude by Nature products are made with 100% natural ingredients and formulated without synthetic ingredients or preservatives often found in cosmetics such as Silicone, Siloxanes, Phthalates, Sulphates, PEGS, Triclosan, Phenoxyethanol or Parabens, and do not contain Carmine, Talc or Bismuth Oxychloride
Presentation –As soon as I opened the goody bag filled with products, I received from the Nude by Nature team; I was blown away by their attention to detail. Every single item was packaged immaculately with their signature rose gold theme. All of the items had a very luxurious look and feel as well as being very functional. None of the products had any bad smells; they all have natural fragrances that correspond with all of the lovely ingredients that make them up.
I had the chance to try the following:
Perfecting Primer RRP £22: A smoothing, silicone-free primer that creates an even base for make-up application, while helping to extend wear.
Allure Defining Mascara RRP £16: A unique vitamin enriched mascara that provides intense definition and length, naturally. I find it best to run the brush through the lashes from root to tip to add colour and definition and then to layer as required.
Precision Brow Mascara RRP £15: Tinted brow mascara that instantly shapes, adds colour and hold for natural definition.
Brush through hairs in an upward motion following the shape of the brow and build as required. This was a particularly easy product to apply with great instant results.
Shimmering Sands Loose Eyeshadow RRP £20: A highly pigmented loose shimmering eyeshadow offering a luminous and vibrant finish.
I found this best when applied to the eyelid using the integrated brush applicator. It can be used alone or on top of eyeshadow to add extra iridescence.
Moisture Shine Lipstick RRP £20: A colour-rich lipstick that delivers an effortless sweep of colour and luminous shine finish.
Creamy Matte Lipstick RRP £20: A creamy matte lipstick with full colour coverage and smooth comfortable wear.
Touch of Glow Highlighter Stick RRP £18: This really was a versatile stick for easy highlighting, creating points of light, intense colour and luminous sheen.
Apply to the cheekbones, along the eyebrow arches or to the upper and lower eyelids. Thanks to its easy-to-use domed shape, the stick can be applied directly onto the face and blended with fingers.
All available to purchase on the Nude by Nature website here
My star rating: ★★★★★
Millennium Milli
