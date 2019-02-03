Tips on How to Increase Your Chances of Getting Hired
Have you been trying to look for a job that you wanted for the past few months? Are you starting to question yourself why things are not turning out the way that they should? Maybe there is something wrong in your application process that needs addressing right away. No need for you to worry, because we have prepared a list of things for you, to increase your chances of getting a good job.
Fix your curriculum vitae
A lot of job seekers do not pay much attention to their CV because they have the mindset that they will do better during interviews. Well, they are wrong because some recruiters like London HR services are very particular about the CV content of their applicants. Make sure that your CV will catch the attention of the reader. Do not make your resume too long or too short either. Also, do not forget to update your employment history for the hiring manager to have a better understanding of your qualifications, as it will increase your chances of landing an interview.
Write an impressive cover letter
One of the reasons why writing a cover letter is often required is for employers to know your intent immediately and what can you offer the company in return. Another tip that is worth sharing is to make your cover letter as unique as possible. Tailor fit your cover letter to your job application. Avoid generic cover letters if you do not want to experience rejection of your application.
Do your research
A lot of people apply for certain jobs without even checking out what the company is all about. If you notice, most interviewers take time to ask the applicant what he or she knows about the company and the job posting. Unfortunately, a lot of applicants get rejected because of inadequate knowledge as this signifies lack of interest and commitment to the job itself. Taking your time to browse through the company website will give you an edge over others.
Increase your network
If you want to land a job in your dream company, one of the most important things that you need to do is to find someone who works within the company. It is a good idea to start making new friends because that particular person can help refer or endorse you to the hiring manager. Getting a good head start increases your chance of getting hired.
Dress to impress
Walk-in applicants are always expected to dress nicely and look smart. Wear the proper business attire if you want to impress your employer by appearing professional and presentable. For ladies, do not wear sleeveless tops, short skirts or open footwear. As for guys, wearing jeans, a t-shirt or rubber shoes is not recommended at all unless you are applying for a blue-collar job.
If you are very determined to have a good job as soon as possible, always be persistent in applying. Always remember to give your best shot during interviews and show them your best qualities.
Poppy Watt
