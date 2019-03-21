5 Ways to spot if a home has detrimental energy
The land that a home is built on can be affected by earth energies that can be harmful to peoples well being. This is often referred to as Geopathic Stress.
There are various types of earth energies, some are very good for human health, and some are detrimental. In ancient times the feng shui masters and geomancers were familiar with the earth currents; they knew which sites to recommend for building, and which sites to avoid.
Over the years we have lost interest in this knowledge but now are beginning to come round to its beliefs due to an increase in the number of geopathic stress-related ailments.
The vibrations emitted by various earth energies, for example, an underground water current, geological fault lines, underground caverns and certain mineral deposits such as coal, oil, and iron something of which we can not see do not cause a specific illness, but rather lower a person's immunity to fight diseases. If your bed, for example, is placed above an underground water current, all your body can do is try hard to keep its basic balance all night long. It does not have enough energy left to focus on regenerating and replenishing itself.
Apart from natural earth’s disruptions, man-made structures such as railways, motorway cuttings, embankments, bridges, quarries, tunnels, mines, and underground bankers can cause geopathic stress. Steel pilings, metal fences post, and road signs stakes, as well as buried gas, electricity and water mains and sewers, can disrupt your environment and cause geopathic stress.
Certain animals like and can actually thrive on geopathic stress zones. Bees, wasps, snakes, and cats do. Bees will actually produce more honey when beehives are placed on geopathic stress zones – so not all geopathic stress is that bad.
Feng shui expert Susie Shaw has suggested some signs to observe to spot if a home has detrimental energy
1. Outside:
The presence of mushrooms
Ants and wasp nests
Excessive Ivy
Trees that grow and bend over to one side
Cats in the garden
Areas where plants and flowers do not grow
2. Inside:
Light bulbs blowing
Electrical equipment breaking
Cracks in the walls
Spots in the house that feel cold
Excessive clutter is often visual
3. Health: Geopathic Stress can lower a person’s immunity. One sign to look out for is whether since moving to a home there have been health issues.
4. Sleep: When space has detrimental energy, often a person will have nightmares or vivid dreams. One indicator to note is if sleep patterns are improved when away from the home.
5. Emotional issues: In a negative space, often arguments will erupt for no good reason. An atmosphere can be present which leaves an unsettling feeling.
Tips
If you have sleep issues, try moving your bed to see if any improvement is noticed.
Look into the history of the land and property. Find out about the previous occupants. Often homes that have detrimental energy will change hands frequently.
Clear any clutter, which will help to bring in positive energy.
Lilly Light
