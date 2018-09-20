How to Help Your Children Prepare for Their Study Abroad

There are many reasons why you may want your children to study abroad. They get to expand their horizons, experience the world, and learn new things in a different way as they move to a different country. Students who study abroad are also more likely to build a strong network that will support them in the future.
The actual move abroad can be a bit of a challenge, but you can help them prepare better by taking several simple steps. We are going to discuss the steps you can take to help your children prepare for their study abroad in this article.
The Right Accommodation
You know you can sleep better at night when your children are safe, which is why getting involved in finding good accommodation for them is a good idea. Students today have their own preferences when it comes to the perfect study environment and accommodation, but there are a lot of great options to consider.
If you are looking for the best student accommodation Valencia has to offer, for example, then Collegiate is a good provider to look into. They have luxury rooms for students in a variety of locations, but Collegiate provide this luxury accommodation in the district of Poblats Marítims that stands out as one of the best. The facility doesn’t just have comfortable rooms, but offers students access to a private fitness suite, swimming pool, and a dedicated library.
Learn About the City
Another thing to help your children with is preparing for life in the new city. This is actually something you can do together with your children. Do a bit of research on details like the city’s culture, student communities, and facilities that are close to the accommodation.
Use the details you gather during the research to have discussions about life in the new city with the kids as they prepare for the move. Learn more about what they like and the specific needs they may have.
Don’t forget to also consider the changes that your children will have to make. Ask how you can help them prepare for those changes and be an active part of the process.
Keep in Touch
We are programmed to worry a lot as parents. There is, however, a way to alleviate some of those worries. A good way of doing this is by organising an international sim card and/or phone for them. You can then agree a set day and time each week that they will call to check in with you. This can also put their mind at rest that should they need help or advice, you are only a phone call away. It might also be a good idea to have them save up for an emergency fund should they need to fly back home for any reason.
You can choose to continue to assist your children until they are fully independent in the new city. There are still so many things to prepare before it is time for your children to move abroad, but these three tips will help you cover the basics from the start.
Katie Johnson
