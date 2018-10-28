What Are the Best Sports for Shaping Women’s Bodies?
Let’s face it: we all want that picture-perfect bikini body that looks amazing all year long. At the same time, we lead busy lives. Sometimes our busy schedules get in the way of the perfect workout or the perfect diet. That’s just life, and there’s no reason to feel bad about it. Getting fit and staying in shape is much about good habits and not worrying about being perfect 100% of the time.
The only healthy, effective way to shape your body is to eat right and do regular physical activity. But is all activity the same? You can’t do too much of one thing and expect your body to look it’s best. When it comes to a healthy work out regiment, you want to participate in a sport that works your full body. That means building muscle, working your cardiovascular system, and working on endurance.
Most importantly, you want to make sure you’re having fun! If you enjoy your sport, you’re more likely to stick with it and create that bikini body you’ve been dreaming of. Once you’ve decided on the sport that’s right for you, choose some workout gear from Move U or your favourite athletic store to look your best when you’re getting active. What sports are the best for shaping your body into the goddess you are? Check out the best ones below.
1. Swimming
There’s a reason all the Olympic swimmers look so good. Because swimming is a full-body workout, you can work on everything at once. From cardio to muscle strength, swimming will tone your entire body at once. If you’re using an outdoor pool, you also get a gorgeous tan so you’ll always look like you stepped off the beach.
Another benefit of swimming is that it’s low-impact. That means it won’t be too harsh on your joints or muscles. If you’ve suffered any kind of injury in the past, you’re more likely to avoid it in the future when swimming. No matter the type of swimming you do, we can all agree there’s something relaxing about being in the water.
2. Tennis
We’ve all seen how ripped the women of tennis are. They’re lean and fit, and who wouldn’t want to look like that? Tennis is another full-body workout that works everything. An added bonus of tennis is that it does wonders for your concentration. When you have to focus on that little ball flying across the court, you really work your stamina, quickness, and coordination.
One of the last benefits of tennis is, of course, the cute outfits. Few sports (if any) even compare to the style of tennis, so that’s a major perk. Even if you’re a long shot from Venus and Serena Williams, you’ll start to tone your body in no time thanks to tennis.
3. Dancing
Dancing is a sport that a lot of professional athletes don’t take seriously. These people are seriously mistaken if they think that dancing is a walk in the park. The health benefits of dancing are endless, and there’s a lot to love about this activity. The best part is you can dance anywhere. There’s no need for fancy uniforms, equipment, or locations.
Because dancing gets you up and moving in all kinds of fun ways, it’s great for agility, cardiovascular health, and flexibility. You’ll push your body beyond its limits and you’re rewarded with a perfectly toned physique. Dancing is also a great way to release stress and tension while keeping your body agile.
4. Surfing
So many surfers grace the cover of Sports Illustrated and it’s easy to see how. Surfing might look easy when the pros do it, but it not as simple as it looks. Not only does surfing take a lot of different types of movements (like paddling out amongst heavy waves!), but it also is an adrenaline rush.
You’ll build your upper and lower body strength, endurance, and balance all while taking in the ocean air. This might just be the only sport that you can rock in a bikini. That’s something we all can get behind.
5. Basketball
Basketball is one of the only team sports on this list, and it’s still perfect for toning your whole body. As we said before, you want to work both your upper and lower body when you’re trying to keep your body toned and in shape. Basketball obviously works your upper half since you’re always handling the ball, but you also have to move quickly on your feet. This builds more than just muscle. You’ll also work your stamina, balance, and speed.
Basketball is a fun way to get in shape and hang out with your friends. Join a local group near you or find some friends willing to throw the ball around with you for a few hours a week. You’ll be having so much fun you’ll forget you’re working out.
Working out alone won’t give you the best body, but when you do one of the sports above with the right diet, you’ll quickly see the results pay off. Working out doesn’t have to mean struggling at the gym. It can also be about having a great time with your friends and just staying active. Your beach body is closer than you think.
Poppy Watt
What Are the Best Sports for Shaping Women’s Bodies?
Let’s face it: we all want that picture-perfect bikini body that looks amazing all year long. At the same time, we lead busy lives. Sometimes our busy schedules get in the way of the perfect workout or the perfect diet. That’s just life, and there’s no reason to feel bad about it. Getting fit and staying in shape is much about good habits and not worrying about being perfect 100% of the time.
The only healthy, effective way to shape your body is to eat right and do regular physical activity. But is all activity the same? You can’t do too much of one thing and expect your body to look it’s best. When it comes to a healthy work out regiment, you want to participate in a sport that works your full body. That means building muscle, working your cardiovascular system, and working on endurance.
Most importantly, you want to make sure you’re having fun! If you enjoy your sport, you’re more likely to stick with it and create that bikini body you’ve been dreaming of. Once you’ve decided on the sport that’s right for you, choose some workout gear from Move U or your favourite athletic store to look your best when you’re getting active. What sports are the best for shaping your body into the goddess you are? Check out the best ones below.
1. Swimming
There’s a reason all the Olympic swimmers look so good. Because swimming is a full-body workout, you can work on everything at once. From cardio to muscle strength, swimming will tone your entire body at once. If you’re using an outdoor pool, you also get a gorgeous tan so you’ll always look like you stepped off the beach.
Another benefit of swimming is that it’s low-impact. That means it won’t be too harsh on your joints or muscles. If you’ve suffered any kind of injury in the past, you’re more likely to avoid it in the future when swimming. No matter the type of swimming you do, we can all agree there’s something relaxing about being in the water.
2. Tennis
We’ve all seen how ripped the women of tennis are. They’re lean and fit, and who wouldn’t want to look like that? Tennis is another full-body workout that works everything. An added bonus of tennis is that it does wonders for your concentration. When you have to focus on that little ball flying across the court, you really work your stamina, quickness, and coordination.
One of the last benefits of tennis is, of course, the cute outfits. Few sports (if any) even compare to the style of tennis, so that’s a major perk. Even if you’re a long shot from Venus and Serena Williams, you’ll start to tone your body in no time thanks to tennis.
3. Dancing
Dancing is a sport that a lot of professional athletes don’t take seriously. These people are seriously mistaken if they think that dancing is a walk in the park. The health benefits of dancing are endless, and there’s a lot to love about this activity. The best part is you can dance anywhere. There’s no need for fancy uniforms, equipment, or locations.
Because dancing gets you up and moving in all kinds of fun ways, it’s great for agility, cardiovascular health, and flexibility. You’ll push your body beyond its limits and you’re rewarded with a perfectly toned physique. Dancing is also a great way to release stress and tension while keeping your body agile.
4. Surfing
So many surfers grace the cover of Sports Illustrated and it’s easy to see how. Surfing might look easy when the pros do it, but it not as simple as it looks. Not only does surfing take a lot of different types of movements (like paddling out amongst heavy waves!), but it also is an adrenaline rush.
You’ll build your upper and lower body strength, endurance, and balance all while taking in the ocean air. This might just be the only sport that you can rock in a bikini. That’s something we all can get behind.
5. Basketball
Basketball is one of the only team sports on this list, and it’s still perfect for toning your whole body. As we said before, you want to work both your upper and lower body when you’re trying to keep your body toned and in shape. Basketball obviously works your upper half since you’re always handling the ball, but you also have to move quickly on your feet. This builds more than just muscle. You’ll also work your stamina, balance, and speed.
Basketball is a fun way to get in shape and hang out with your friends. Join a local group near you or find some friends willing to throw the ball around with you for a few hours a week. You’ll be having so much fun you’ll forget you’re working out.
Working out alone won’t give you the best body, but when you do one of the sports above with the right diet, you’ll quickly see the results pay off. Working out doesn’t have to mean struggling at the gym. It can also be about having a great time with your friends and just staying active. Your beach body is closer than you think.
Poppy Watt