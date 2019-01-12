What Flowers Match Your Zodiac Sign
Giving flowers or plants is always a welcome touch. We can all appreciate the beauty of nature; we except them with gratitude and enjoy them for many days, weeks or even years to come.
Whether you are a believer in astrology, take it with a pinch of salt or are on the fence, it is always good to know what flora and fauna your recipient may be drawn to.
Every zodiac sign rules its own set of characteristics and this is true for plants and flowers, too, but because each zodiac sign represents particular energy or style, certain signs will be drawn to different types of plants.
We have composed a short guide to help you make the right choice next time you are giving someone special a bouquet of flowers.
Aries (March 21 to April 19)
Honeysuckle, thistle, bryony, peppermint, tiger lily, geranium, hops, impatiens, onions, hollyhock, thorn-bearing trees/shrubs, some firs
Taurus (April 20 to May 20)
Rose, poppy, foxglove, daisy, primula, violet, columbine, mallow, berries, sundew, ash, cypress, vine, apple, crab apple, pear, fig, citrus, palms
Gemini (May 21 to June 20)
Lily of the valley, lavender, maidenhair fern, myrtle, fern, orchid, chrysanthemum, lilac, azalea, nut-bearing trees, hazel
Cancer (June 21 to July 22)
Bear's breeches, morning glory, geranium, lily, water lily, cabbage, lotus, verbena, Southern magnolia, cow parsley, white rose, white flowers
Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)
Sunflower, Marigold, celandine, passion flower, vines, rosemary, aster, larkspur, dahlia, heliotrope, palm, bay, laurel, walnut, olive, citrus trees
Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
Narcissus, chrysanthemum, aster, all brightly coloured small flowers, (particularly blue or yellow like a buttercup), cherry, nut-bearing trees
Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
Large roses, aster, hydrangea, blue flowers, mint, daisy, berries, plum, ash, poplar
Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
Rhododendron, geranium, holly, black-eyed Susan, scarlet monkey flower, anemone, heather, gardenia, honeysuckle, cactus, Arian flowers, yew, blackthorn, bushy trees
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
Pinks and carnations, dandelion, clematis, peony, blackberry, thistle, moss, sage, rush, lime, birch, mulberry, oak, ash, chestnut
Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
Ivy, heartsease, love-lies-bleeding, pansy, knapweed, hemp, Scotch broom, trillium, baby's breath, camellia, magnolia, pine, elm, yew, willow, aspen, poplar, hemlock
Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
Solomon's seal, calla lily, orchid, goldenrain, goldenrod, jack-in-the-pulpit, bird of paradise, gladiolus, trillium, kiwi, fruit trees, elderberry, olive, alder
Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)
Water lily (with sea green, crimson blooms), moss, poppy, rhubarb, yarrow, clematis, wisteria, lilac, orchid, willow, fig, trees growing near water
Lilly Light
