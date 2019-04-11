A Wine lovers Paradise - France
There are many countries available to visit for their wine regions and France is certainly one of them.
France has historically produced some of the finest vintages around, and its regions have lent their names to some of the world's most famous grapes. They are not only recognised for their excellent and diverse selection of wines and Champagne but also their delicious food, beautiful villages, spectacular views, mountains, forest, and beaches; France seems to cover it all.
Putting some thought into the summer vacation, Women Talking has managed to find a solution to pairing your wine passion with a trip to include keeping the whole family entertained. With the help of France Comfort Holiday Homes who specialises in the rental of luxury holiday homes in the south and southwest of France, there is a little something for everyone.
The wine lovers of the family will be intrigued with the beautiful vineyards, the production, and processes of the winemakers, and of course, the tasting experience whilst the parks have an abundance of children’s activities, sports fun and games to keep the kids happy.
Dordogne is an area in southwest France, set between the Loire Valley and Pyrenees mountains. It’s known for its stunning medieval castles, historical villages, and towns, and the famous prehistoric caves of the UNESCO listed Vezere Valley. Each attraction set in beautiful landscapes of the region.
Wine production takes place in the immediate vicinity of the town of Bergerac. Situated on the left and right banks of the Dordogne are the vineyards on the slopes.
Under the influence of the Atlantic Ocean, the climate is temperate with warm summers and the grapes can mature well in the autumn.
The differences in the composition of the soil contribute to a wide variety of grape varieties and the wines made from them.
All common wines, white, red and rosé, are made from well-known grape varieties such as Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Sauvignon blanc, Sémillon and muscadelle.
To the south of the ‘medieval’ city of Sarlat (Dordogne) lies the holiday park Village des Cigales. Located in the middle of Cahors Vineyards and the Domaine de Lanzac Holiday Park is situated on the top of a hill and has a magnificent view over the valleys with rivers, castles, and picturesque French villages.
Provence, a region in southeastern France bordering Italy and the Mediterranean Sea, it is known for its diverse landscapes, from the Southern Alps and Camargue plains to rolling vineyards, olive groves, pine forests and lavender fields.
Provence has a long wine history, a huge variety of grape varieties and is probably the oldest wine region in France. The wines match the climate: they are light, fresh and fruity, the most famous wine being the rosé.
For the production of rosé and red wines, the winemakers use grenache, cinsault, mourvèdre, and Syrah. For the white wines that are ugni blanc, sémillion, and rolle.
Here lies the luxurious resort Jardin du Golf. The park is situated on a slope at the foot of St. Baume, surrounded by vineyards and pine trees. From the place Nans-les-Pins, the location of this holiday park, you will also find the golf course 'Golf de la Sainte Baume'.
South of France is one of the most popular holiday destinations among travellers in France colloquially known as le Midi, is a defined geographical area consisting of the regions of France that border the Atlantic Ocean south of the Marais Poitevin, Spain, the Mediterranean, and Italy.
Almost on the border with Spain, lies France Comfort Holiday Park L'Espinet. The park is beautifully situated: in the foothills of the majestic mountains of the Pyrenees, just outside the charming town of Quillan, which lies on the edge of the River Aude and south of Carcassonne, in the region often referred to in tourist literature as 'cathar country'.Set in the centre of a circle of mountains at an altitude of 300 metres, it is the scenery and Cathar history that will attract you to this part of the country and hopefully return time and time again.
Poppy Watt
A Wine lovers Paradise - France
There are many countries available to visit for their wine regions and France is certainly one of them.
France has historically produced some of the finest vintages around, and its regions have lent their names to some of the world's most famous grapes. They are not only recognised for their excellent and diverse selection of wines and Champagne but also their delicious food, beautiful villages, spectacular views, mountains, forest, and beaches; France seems to cover it all.
Putting some thought into the summer vacation, Women Talking has managed to find a solution to pairing your wine passion with a trip to include keeping the whole family entertained. With the help of France Comfort Holiday Homes who specialises in the rental of luxury holiday homes in the south and southwest of France, there is a little something for everyone.
The wine lovers of the family will be intrigued with the beautiful vineyards, the production, and processes of the winemakers, and of course, the tasting experience whilst the parks have an abundance of children’s activities, sports fun and games to keep the kids happy.
Dordogne is an area in southwest France, set between the Loire Valley and Pyrenees mountains. It’s known for its stunning medieval castles, historical villages, and towns, and the famous prehistoric caves of the UNESCO listed Vezere Valley. Each attraction set in beautiful landscapes of the region.
Wine production takes place in the immediate vicinity of the town of Bergerac. Situated on the left and right banks of the Dordogne are the vineyards on the slopes.
Under the influence of the Atlantic Ocean, the climate is temperate with warm summers and the grapes can mature well in the autumn.
The differences in the composition of the soil contribute to a wide variety of grape varieties and the wines made from them.
All common wines, white, red and rosé, are made from well-known grape varieties such as Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Sauvignon blanc, Sémillon and muscadelle.
To the south of the ‘medieval’ city of Sarlat (Dordogne) lies the holiday park Village des Cigales. Located in the middle of Cahors Vineyards and the Domaine de Lanzac Holiday Park is situated on the top of a hill and has a magnificent view over the valleys with rivers, castles, and picturesque French villages.
Provence, a region in southeastern France bordering Italy and the Mediterranean Sea, it is known for its diverse landscapes, from the Southern Alps and Camargue plains to rolling vineyards, olive groves, pine forests and lavender fields.
Provence has a long wine history, a huge variety of grape varieties and is probably the oldest wine region in France. The wines match the climate: they are light, fresh and fruity, the most famous wine being the rosé.
For the production of rosé and red wines, the winemakers use grenache, cinsault, mourvèdre, and Syrah. For the white wines that are ugni blanc, sémillion, and rolle.
Here lies the luxurious resort Jardin du Golf. The park is situated on a slope at the foot of St. Baume, surrounded by vineyards and pine trees. From the place Nans-les-Pins, the location of this holiday park, you will also find the golf course 'Golf de la Sainte Baume'.
South of France is one of the most popular holiday destinations among travellers in France colloquially known as le Midi, is a defined geographical area consisting of the regions of France that border the Atlantic Ocean south of the Marais Poitevin, Spain, the Mediterranean, and Italy.
Almost on the border with Spain, lies France Comfort Holiday Park L'Espinet. The park is beautifully situated: in the foothills of the majestic mountains of the Pyrenees, just outside the charming town of Quillan, which lies on the edge of the River Aude and south of Carcassonne, in the region often referred to in tourist literature as 'cathar country'.Set in the centre of a circle of mountains at an altitude of 300 metres, it is the scenery and Cathar history that will attract you to this part of the country and hopefully return time and time again.
Poppy Watt