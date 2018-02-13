How To Enjoy Yourself On A Budget
Being a little tight on cash can be quite the upsetting ordeal. You might feel like you’re constantly counting the pennies, saving away cash for those outgoing costs that you’d really rather not pay if you had a choice, and sacrificing any hope for having a social life. Fun? Never heard of it. While short term loans UK companies may provide you with funds if you are facing a financial emergency, finding the money for some much-needed entertainment can be difficult. Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do even when you have minimal money to spare, and so we’ve pulled together five things that you can do to make sure you still enjoy yourself even when funds are a little lacking.
Look For Free Things To Do In Your Area
Every town and city will have free attractions for you to enjoy, so why not take a look around and see what you can find? From museums to galleries that will either have free entry or a ‘donate what you can’ system, you can marvel at the collections without having to spend more than a pound or two, if not nothing at all! Most libraries have free events for avid readers or writers, and even your local park might have a free concert or two that you can enjoy. If you have a family, a picnic in the park can be a great way to spend a few hours with minimal costs, and it’s as free as you want to make it!
Have A Night In
A night in might not sound like the most thrilling of things to do, but the beauty of this one is that you can make it as entertaining as you want it to be. Pick up some cheap snacks or a tub of supermarket-branded ice cream and treat yourself to a night with your favourite box set, or even invite a few friends over to do the same thing, but with company! Movie marathons are a great way to spend some time just relaxing, and with Netflix and Amazon Prime both offering free trials, you could even get away with not having to spend anything.
DIY It!
The best thing about DIY projects is that not only are the final products usually useful, but it’s fun making them, too! Pinterest has skyrocketed the world of DIY in a way that can be difficult to keep up with, but this just makes it so much easier to find the right project to suit your budget, style and needs! By making your own beauty products, cleaning supplies, growing some of your own food and more, you can save money on essentials while keeping yourself entertained as you make them.
Check Out Online Games Or Free Apps
There are plenty of free things to do on the internet, so utilise them! If you’re a gamer, you can venture onto the world wide web and find a range of free online games, or low-cost downloadable sagas that will keep you entertained for hours. If you have a little more cash to spend, you could keep an eye out for sales on your favourite games and pick one up while it’s cheap! It could very well be an investment worth making.
Budget In Money For Entertainment
It’s important to make sure that you budget in money for leisure. While it might seem easy to just cut out all leisure costs, this can actually lead to bigger splurges when you do come to treating yourself, simply through frustration. A trip to the high street could turn into a retail therapy session, and if you don’t budget in the money to cover this, you can find yourself short of the money set aside for essential outgoings. By having the budget there in the first place, you’re less likely to go over budget!
Poppy Watt
