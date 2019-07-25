Huski Home
On my search for environmentally friendly products, I was excited to come across Huski Home, a family-run company that creates biodegradable coffee cups, by utilising of all things.. Rice husks.
We are all-familiar with rice and probably use it regularly in our daily diet. When harvesting the rice the husk is a by-product of mass production that would otherwise be discarded, but at Huski Home, they developed a way to utilise the husk by creating a usable product many of us use on a daily basis – The Coffee Cup.
What I was completely unaware of is the issue for the world of agriculture that rice husks are proving to be. To dispose of the unwanted husk they are being burned, which can of course be a danger to nearby wildlife, pollutes the air and destroy the surrounding nature, or buried, which can consume areas to grow new crops, both methods that are not particularly environmentally friendly and the continued vast quantity of the waste is becoming an ongoing serious problem.
As it turns out, rice husks contain large amounts of natural silica, which is an important material in manufacturing. Rice husks are also highly reactive, which means that they can make strong substances and are a natural binder, which is an advantage in manufacturing. With these key qualities, Huski Home has managed to put the husks to great use by creating everyday sustainable items we can all use.
After the initial shock of recycling bags, I feel many of us now have embraced the travel cup, many coffee houses encourage you to bring your own cup for your daily beverage fix, as well as fill up stations in your workplace. The Huski Home Coffee Cup comes in two convenient sizes and selection of really cool shades. They are also:
• Biodegradable, eco-friendly and sustainable
• Great for hot or iced beverages on the go
• Leak-proof flip lid and a non-slip base
• Twin walled to keep your drinks warmer for longer without burning your hands
• Non-toxic, BPA and silicone-free
• Insulated to keep hot drinks at an optimum temperature for up to 90 minutes
• Available in sizes of 400ml or 500ml
• Available in Rose, Duck Egg, and Pistachio
The company has also ventured into alternative, useful everyday products for the home using other natural products.
I was fascinated by the 100% biodegradable Natural Grass Straws. I have tried various plastic straw alternatives and finding the right one has been a challenge. They either disintegrate halfway through your drink or are easily blocked. The Huski Home straws are made from 100% bullrush stems, meaning they are fully renewable, disposable and compostable.
They don't go mushy or soggy, are fully food-safe, gluten-free and non-toxic, and contain no preservatives or colourings and feel good on the lips whilst in use.
Each pack contains 50 straws.
The Huski Home Coconut Spoon again was a great find. Not only does it look great, you feel good using it too!
The coconut spoons are made from the wood of coconut trees that no longer bear fruit.
These trees are cut down to be replaced with fruit-bearing trees and so their spoons re-purpose the wood that would otherwise be wasted!
To pair with this The Coconut Bowl is a great accompaniment. Their coconut bowls are made from coconut husks, otherwise known as coconut shells.
Once the fruit has been removed, the husks become a waste product and so by turning them into bowls Huski Home helping to save the environment just a little bit more!
We love the energy and inspiration behind this new brand.
For more information visit www.huskihome.co.uk
Poppy Watt
Huski Home
On my search for environmentally friendly products, I was excited to come across Huski Home, a family-run company that creates biodegradable coffee cups, by utilising of all things.. Rice husks.
We are all-familiar with rice and probably use it regularly in our daily diet. When harvesting the rice the husk is a by-product of mass production that would otherwise be discarded, but at Huski Home, they developed a way to utilise the husk by creating a usable product many of us use on a daily basis – The Coffee Cup.
What I was completely unaware of is the issue for the world of agriculture that rice husks are proving to be. To dispose of the unwanted husk they are being burned, which can of course be a danger to nearby wildlife, pollutes the air and destroy the surrounding nature, or buried, which can consume areas to grow new crops, both methods that are not particularly environmentally friendly and the continued vast quantity of the waste is becoming an ongoing serious problem.
As it turns out, rice husks contain large amounts of natural silica, which is an important material in manufacturing. Rice husks are also highly reactive, which means that they can make strong substances and are a natural binder, which is an advantage in manufacturing. With these key qualities, Huski Home has managed to put the husks to great use by creating everyday sustainable items we can all use.
After the initial shock of recycling bags, I feel many of us now have embraced the travel cup, many coffee houses encourage you to bring your own cup for your daily beverage fix, as well as fill up stations in your workplace. The Huski Home Coffee Cup comes in two convenient sizes and selection of really cool shades. They are also:
• Biodegradable, eco-friendly and sustainable
• Great for hot or iced beverages on the go
• Leak-proof flip lid and a non-slip base
• Twin walled to keep your drinks warmer for longer without burning your hands
• Non-toxic, BPA and silicone-free
• Insulated to keep hot drinks at an optimum temperature for up to 90 minutes
• Available in sizes of 400ml or 500ml
• Available in Rose, Duck Egg, and Pistachio
The company has also ventured into alternative, useful everyday products for the home using other natural products.
I was fascinated by the 100% biodegradable Natural Grass Straws. I have tried various plastic straw alternatives and finding the right one has been a challenge. They either disintegrate halfway through your drink or are easily blocked. The Huski Home straws are made from 100% bullrush stems, meaning they are fully renewable, disposable and compostable.
They don't go mushy or soggy, are fully food-safe, gluten-free and non-toxic, and contain no preservatives or colourings and feel good on the lips whilst in use.
Each pack contains 50 straws.
The Huski Home Coconut Spoon again was a great find. Not only does it look great, you feel good using it too!
The coconut spoons are made from the wood of coconut trees that no longer bear fruit.
These trees are cut down to be replaced with fruit-bearing trees and so their spoons re-purpose the wood that would otherwise be wasted!
To pair with this The Coconut Bowl is a great accompaniment. Their coconut bowls are made from coconut husks, otherwise known as coconut shells.
Once the fruit has been removed, the husks become a waste product and so by turning them into bowls Huski Home helping to save the environment just a little bit more!
We love the energy and inspiration behind this new brand.
For more information visit www.huskihome.co.uk
Poppy Watt