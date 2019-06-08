Top Tips for Preparing for a Family Holiday this Summer
Undoubtedly for most families, the annual summer family holiday is the highlight of the year. It is time for families to spend some quality time together and have some fun in the sun. But for many families, the thought of travelling and preparing for a summer holiday can be very stressful. Travelling with children can be rather daunting but with a little prep, you can make it a family holiday to remember. We’ve put together some top tips for making your family holiday the best yet.
Staycation or Vacation
We all love a trip to some exotic destination, getting some sun and exploring a new destination is always great. But for many families travelling abroad can just add unnecessary stress to their trip. More and more families are choosing to stay in the country for their summer holidays and with so many great destinations it is no surprise. There are so many choices from beaches to lakes and countryside bliss. Staying in the country means no flying or waiting around in airports; which can often be a concern when travelling with young children.
Fur Family
Dogs really are a huge part of the family; it can be really hard to leave them behind whilst you go away on holiday, especially for the children. A huge benefit of a staycation is that you can take your furry friends with you if you like, and there’s a range of dog friendly cottages in the Lake District from Lakelovers which allow your dog to come on holiday with you. Sometimes our pets deserve a holiday as much as we do and there is so much to do across the UK for dogs; from frolicking along the beach to running through the woodlands.
Preparation is Key
The main thing to remember when it comes to a family holiday, any holiday for that matter, is that preparation is the most important thing. This includes planning and packing. Planning well in advance is rather important when travelling with children, especially as it is likely you have to within the school holidays. You need to make sure you’re happy with your destination choice and then you can begin making lists of things to take and do beforehand. Make sure you’ve done necessary shopping for clothes and essentials and then begin packing. Lists are your best friend, as there is no doubt you will feel like you’ve forgot something.
Avoiding Travelling Terrors
One of the most daunting parts about family holidays is travelling with children. With a little planning ahead, you can avoid the issues that may come along with travelling. Take some snacks, drinks, and distractions to make it go a little smoother. Make sure if it is a long journey in the car you make a generous amount of stops for them to get out and stretch their legs and take a toilet break.
Whilst it may seem stressful whilst you’re planning everything, there is no doubt that it will be worth it when you’re spending some quality time having fun with your family on holiday.
Poppy Watt
Top Tips for Preparing for a Family Holiday this Summer
Undoubtedly for most families, the annual summer family holiday is the highlight of the year. It is time for families to spend some quality time together and have some fun in the sun. But for many families, the thought of travelling and preparing for a summer holiday can be very stressful. Travelling with children can be rather daunting but with a little prep, you can make it a family holiday to remember. We’ve put together some top tips for making your family holiday the best yet.
Staycation or Vacation
We all love a trip to some exotic destination, getting some sun and exploring a new destination is always great. But for many families travelling abroad can just add unnecessary stress to their trip. More and more families are choosing to stay in the country for their summer holidays and with so many great destinations it is no surprise. There are so many choices from beaches to lakes and countryside bliss. Staying in the country means no flying or waiting around in airports; which can often be a concern when travelling with young children.
Fur Family
Dogs really are a huge part of the family; it can be really hard to leave them behind whilst you go away on holiday, especially for the children. A huge benefit of a staycation is that you can take your furry friends with you if you like, and there’s a range of dog friendly cottages in the Lake District from Lakelovers which allow your dog to come on holiday with you. Sometimes our pets deserve a holiday as much as we do and there is so much to do across the UK for dogs; from frolicking along the beach to running through the woodlands.
Preparation is Key
The main thing to remember when it comes to a family holiday, any holiday for that matter, is that preparation is the most important thing. This includes planning and packing. Planning well in advance is rather important when travelling with children, especially as it is likely you have to within the school holidays. You need to make sure you’re happy with your destination choice and then you can begin making lists of things to take and do beforehand. Make sure you’ve done necessary shopping for clothes and essentials and then begin packing. Lists are your best friend, as there is no doubt you will feel like you’ve forgot something.
Avoiding Travelling Terrors
One of the most daunting parts about family holidays is travelling with children. With a little planning ahead, you can avoid the issues that may come along with travelling. Take some snacks, drinks, and distractions to make it go a little smoother. Make sure if it is a long journey in the car you make a generous amount of stops for them to get out and stretch their legs and take a toilet break.
Whilst it may seem stressful whilst you’re planning everything, there is no doubt that it will be worth it when you’re spending some quality time having fun with your family on holiday.
Poppy Watt