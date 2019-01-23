Seven Things That You Should Book In Advance Of Travelling

Many people who travel do so in a way that allows them to be free and make decisions on the spot – but is this the best way? There are lots of things that you can book in advance of your trip which can make your life a lot easier and allow you to relax when you are away. You need to think about booking things like flights, airport transfers and any extra baggage well in advance to save any sort of stress. To help you with this, we have put together a list of some of the things that you should book in advance of your travel. Keep reading if you’d like to find out more about this.
Flights
One of the most obvious things that you should book in advance of your travel is your flights. Of course, it is possible to book flights at the airport or a few hours in advance but if you book well in advance then you should be able to save some money and guarantee your seat on the place. When you book flights in advance, you can also compare prices and decide on the best time to fly. Take a look at some price comparison sites and book your flights well in advance. You will find some hidden extras that you can book in advance as well including choosing your seats and adding luggage. Think about what you want from your flight and book whatever you need to in advance to save confusion. Once you have your flights sorted out, you can start thinking about booking other important things such as your accommodation.
Trains
If you don’t fancy travelling by plane, then you might be thinking about taking a train to your destination. Although a lot of train stations allow you to buy your tickets there and then, you won’t always be guaranteed a seat or even entry onto the train if you haven’t bought your ticket in advance. For local trains, we recommend booking online with companies like Trainline beforehand to make sure that you are going to get to your destination on time. If you are travelling across Europe, consider buying an Interrail ticket which will allow you on any train across Europe if you book it in advance.
Airport Car Parking
The next thing on our list of things that you should book before your set off on your travels is airport car parking. You will find that some UK airports such as Birmingham airport parking offer discounts for booking online in advance so if you leave it to the last minute you will end up spending more. On top of this, you aren’t guaranteed a parking space and might have to leave your car somewhere that it is unsafe throughout the duration of your trip. Always book airport car parking in advance and you will see the benefits. Have a read here for more information about how to book your airport car parking in advance.
Extra Baggage
These days, many flight companies offer ticket prices without baggage included and this is something which you need to think about carefully before setting off. If you think that you are going to need to bring some hold luggage with you then you’ll need to book this in advance, or you risk paying a large fee at the airport or you’ll have to leave your bags at home. It is really important that you check your tickets carefully and find out if you are allowed to bring hold luggage onto the plane. If not, pay for extra baggage and you will be happy that you did in the end. You should also check the weight restrictions carefully before setting off to ensure that your baggage is within this.
Accommodation
Where you are going to stay when you are travelling is very important and you should always think about booking this in advance. There are many options for you to choose from whether you stay in a hotel, a hostel or even an Airbnb. Some people prefer to book their travel as they go to make sure that they aren’t tied down, but we recommend that you book at least the first few nights in advance. This means that you won’ have the initial stress of looking for a place to stay and having to carry your bags around with you until you find somewhere. Think about booking your accommodation in advance of your travel for a stress-free trip.
Airport Transfers
Some travel companies offer airport transfers included in the price of your holiday, but this is not always the case. When you get off a busy flight, it can be difficult to find a taxi or a bus which will take you to where you need to go. This is why you need to think about booking your airport transfers in advance of your trip. You might be able to book a coach or airport pick up that your hotel offers. This is a good idea as it can remove some of the stress and get you to your hotel or hostel without any hassle. Airport transfers are very important so make sure to think carefully about how you are going to get around before setting off on your trip.
Excursions
It’s very likely that you are going to want to go on some excursions when you are travelling to see everything that you possibly can. These tourist attractions and excursions can be very busy and if you don’t book tickets in advance you could be spending most of your trip standing in lines. We recommend that you use a travel company to book your tickets online before you set off. You might even find that you can get a discount on the tickets by doing this and can get some more advice on which attractions are best. Always book tickets in advance if you know what you are going to visit, and you should be able to have the best possible trip.
Final Thoughts
It is always a good idea to sit down and think carefully about what you need to book in advance of your travel. Leaving things to the last minute or assuming that you can sort these things out when you arrive can be dangerous and very stressful. Make sure that you have all of the important elements of your travel booked well in advance including your flights, trains and even your accommodation. If you like to travel in a way that allows you to book as you go, make sure that you have some accommodation for the first few nights booked in advance.
You should also make sure that you take advantage of advance booking on things like excursions, tourist attraction tickets and airport car parking. This way, you’ll get the discounts that you need to save some money for the exciting things that you’ll experience on your trip. Take on board all of our advice and you should be able to have the best possible trip. Start planning now to see where 2019 could take you!
KJ
