Poppy's Travel Diary - Italy
Location – Monterotondo, Rome.
Life can be full of pleasant surprises and on this occasion Italy certainly was. Having travelled to Italy numerous times our focus on this visit was peace, tranquility, and relaxation, which we found in the surrounding area of Rome and in this case Monterotondo.
Where to stay
Tenuta Lisetta
This is a family-run resort, composed of 5 very comfortable rooms. This is separate building from the host’s main residence, although within the same grounds. Therefore, dependent on the size of your group you could have one of the rooms or in our case the whole building containing all 5.
Tastefully decorated you can see the heart and soul of the family paid tribute to Tenuta Lisetta. As well as exceptional accommodation you can enjoy a continental breakfast each morning, hosted by the family and for an extra charge, meals are available for lunch and dinner upon request.
All rooms boast a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, wifi, a private bathroom, and air conditioning.
At the resort, rooms include a patio and there is private parking available if you have travelled by car.
There is a large terrace with fabulous views over the countryside, the perfect spot for the awesome sunsets we witnessed each night as well as a hot tub and outdoor swimming pool, a bar, and shared lounge.
Being a family home you have access to table tennis and darts, as well as plenty of space to explore.
Rome is 14.9 miles from Tenuta Lisetta, while Tivoli is 17.4 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Rome Ciampino, 23.6 miles from the accommodation, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.
Where to eat
Tenuta Lisetta
Not only great accommodation but also the food was first class. With the option of a lunch or dinner served with wine, there was no need to travel far for an excellent meal.
That’s Amore
In the heart of Rome, only a few steps from the Trevi Fountain, That's Amore restaurant is an inviting and comfortable space with an interesting 50's themed atmosphere. The menu is composed of authentic regional cuisine using the freshest fish and meat, and delicious homemade desserts, which are all recipes of chef Fabio Bongianni.
Every single item on the menu including their fresh pasta is homemade and cooked in a traditional wooden stove.
If you wanted hands-on experience and learn how to make the perfect pizza, you can even attend a pizza-making course done directly in the restaurant!
Where to visit
Trevi Fountain
The Trevi Fountain is a fountain in the Trevi district in Rome, Italy, designed by Italian architect Nicola Salvi and completed by Giuseppe Pannini is one of the oldest water sources in Rome and dates back to ancient Roman times.
The centerpiece in the Trevi Fountain is the Greek Sea God Oceanus. Unlike Neptune who would have a trifork and a dolphin, Oceanus is accompanied by sea-horses and Tritons who are half men and half mermen. Salvi used the symbolism to visualize an essay on water.
Standing 26.3 metres high and 49.15 metres wide, it is the largest Baroque fountain in the city and one of the most famous fountains in the world.
The throwing of coins into the Trevi Fountain is a popular ritual that tourists love to take part in. The legend dates way back but has clearly stuck and people are still keen to take part.
The first is that the throwing of a coin from the right hand over the left shoulder will ensure that you will return to Rome in the future.
The second legend was the inspiration behind the film " Three Coins in the Trevi Fountain". This legend claims that you should throw three coins into the fountain. The first coin guarantees your return to Rome, the second will ensure a new romance, and the third will ensure marriage.
Spanish Steps
This impressive landmark of steep steps was built in order to link the Trinità dei Monti church, with its beautiful twin tower with the Spanish square below.
There are 138 steps placed in a mix of curves, straight flights, vistas and terraces displaying a great example of the Roman Baroque style, designed by the architect Francesco De Sanctis in collaboration with Alessandro Specchi
Once a great place for tourists to sit and reflect nowadays you can face a hefty fine of €250 for sitting on the steps and up to €400 if you dirty or damage the stone staircase. This was brought into place to stop tourists eating and drinking on the steps.
Highlights
Hire a ped.
eCooltra Scooter Sharing
To see the city from a difference angle hiring a ped was an awesome experience. We chose eCooltra who is a leader in scooter sharing in Europe with a fleet of more than 5,000 electric scooters with a presence in 8 cities: Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga, Rome, Milan, and Lisbon.
You pay per minute with your app and can enjoy all the advantages of having your own scooter without worrying about maintenance or insurance.
Any person who is older than 18 with a valid driving license (A, B, C or D) can register.
It was a relatively simple procedure, but I advise you set your account up before you make your way to the city.
Poppy Watt
