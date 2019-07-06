Poppy’s Travel Diary – France
Location – Paris
Paris is the capital and most populous city of France, Beyond iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, it is a global center for art, food, culture and designer boutiques.
Where to stay
Snob Hotel
Situated in the heart of the city, located in the Paris' bohemian neighbourhood, right in the middle of Rambuteau, Etienne Marcel and Châtelet-les Halles we find the Snob Hotel. Conceived as a bourgeois abode, created in essence, to pay homage to the Parisienne lady, Bijoux in size this hotel makes up in character and style. Adorned with enormous brass lamps, antique family heirlooms, quirky wall art, bold wallpaper, and general obscure ‘nick knacks’ and plants this hotel appealed to the creative me completely. Every corner held a new experience of wonder.
The interior design is the work of Dorothée Delaye and Daphné Desjeux. Their previous careers were media communications experts and they decided to join forces to create their interior design company 'Desjeux Delaye'. Respecting current trends whilst trusting their instincts they create the perfect marriage between classic and modern design by mixing re-appropriated craft furniture with designer pieces and with furnishings designed by themselves: their decorating approach is a real symphony of styles, which awakens the art found in unlikely combinations.
With a casual buffet breakfast available this hotel worked well for our requirements.
Where to eat
IT - Conveniently situated next to the Snob hotel IT restaurant offered traditional Italian cuisine, fresh products, most of which come directly from Italy. The concept originated from two brothers passion for great food. They came together to create what they believe to be the future of fast food: simple cuisine with fresh produce, quick-cooking, all in a modern atmosphere both warm and relaxed.
L’Artisan Burger
This was a great find, L’Artisan burger offer a mixed selection of gourmet burger and meal options to suit all tastes. From the meat-eating carnivores amongst us to the fish and vegetarian option all designed by individual chefs.
The taste and concept were great.
The architecture and the interior design of L’Artisan du Burger’s restaurants opt for noble, authentic and timeless materials. Thus, the combination of wood, stone, and slate creates a welcoming and unique atmosphere and reflects a new urban harmony and a French way of life. This I found clean and appealing too.
Where to visit
There are so many amazing places to visit in Paris, however, time-dependent may require you to select a few on each visit. On this occasion, our main priority was to visit the Louvre Museum, which if you choose can be an all-day affair as there is so much to see.
Louvre Museum
The Louvre, or the Louvre Museum, is the world's largest art museum and a historic monument in Paris, France. A central landmark of the city, it is located on the Right Bank of the Seine in the city's 1st arrondissement.
Here , naturally you will discover the world famous Mona Lisa as well as the Winged Victory of Samothrace, the Venus de Milo, and other masterpieces of the Louvre with trained guides who take you through the museum’s most impressive spaces, such as the medieval moat, giving you a fascinating insight into the history of the palace.
The Mona Lisa painting was of great interest, but be prepared for a jostle to see it up close. The painting has a room of its own and as you can imagine very popular for tourists and art critics alike. It is a half-length portrait painting by the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci that has been described as "the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, the most parodied work of art in the world.
Moulin Rouge
If you have the opportunity to see a show the risqué world-famous cabaret, performed in a 19th-century windmill, has been exciting audiences since 1900.
Moulin Rouge is a cabaret in Paris, France. The original house, which burned down in 1915, was co-founded in 1889 by Charles Zidler and Joseph Oller, who also owned the Paris Olympia. Not the easiest place to view from the road for a photo opportunity, however, worth it when you have dogged all the surrounding traffic.
Another beautiful building to see in your travels is The Palais Garnier. A 1,979-seat opera house, which was built from 1861 to 1875 for the Paris Opera.
Poppy Watt
