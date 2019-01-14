Poppy's Travel Diary - America
Location – New York City
A city visit before Christmas will always be a fairy tale memory, particularly New York, however, whatever the time of year, each time I visit there is always a new experience waiting to be discovered.
Where to stay
InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel
Location wise this was exceptionally convenient and merely a 10-minute walk to Times Square and a 20-minute walk to the Rockefeller Center. There is plenty to offer in Midtown East with a great choice for travellers interested in food, restaurants, and walking.
We had a Deluxe Double. The room was comfortable, and pleasing although my only comment was the beds were quite small, although, comfortable. My other ‘miff’ was the bathroom, although beautiful and completely serviceable, it was the sliding door, that I was against, that offered no privacy when using the toilet. I found this disappointing and for the price expected more.
Decorated with golden tones, which was pleasing to the eye the room had all the facilities you would expect in a 5-star hotel.
Where to eat
Babu Ji – Indian street food
Restaurateurs Jessi and Jennifer Singh, bring their signature creative and fun approach to Indian dining to NYC all the way from Australia. I can rave about this restaurant as much as I like, the only solution would be to go if you have the opportunity and enjoy the menu yourself.
Excellent food, original menu and I was really impressed.
Via Carota,51 Grove Street in the West Village – Italian Restaurant.
Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, are the chefs at Via Carota. Inspired by the 17th-century villa in the hills near Florence, which Sodi once called home, Via Carota honors old-world Italian roots, lifestyle, food, and décor.
Wooden floors reclaimed from an old gymnasium, vintage chapel chairs containing the menu printed on an oversized sheet of paper and tucked into a slot, presumably on for a prayer book, and rustic wooden cabinets filled with heirloom china. These original finds are sourced by Jody herself offering the restaurant a unique décor.
Another great find was Café 2- Located on the second floor of MoMA. The menu offers an array of delicious, seasonal Italian cuisine, including handmade pastas, cured salumi, artisanal cheeses, panini, salads, soups, and desserts washed down with a local beer from the menu this was the ideal pick you up whilst taking a break from the exhibits.
Where to visit
Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)
Not just for Art Lovers; there are lots to see and the opportunity to open your mind to visions old and new. You can see amazing works of contemporary art, including Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night, Campbell's Soup Cans by Warhol and The Dance (I) by Matisse as well as masterpieces by Gauguin, Dali, Picasso, and Pollock.
Located in Midtown Manhattan, on 53rd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues. MoMA plays a major role in developing and collecting modernist art and is often identified as one of the largest and most influential museums of modern art in the world.
Admission to The Museum of Modern Art includes all special exhibitions, films, audio programs in 8 languages, and a free pass to MoMA PS1 (valid for 14 days)
I appreciated the fact there was a complimentary cloakroom, which allowed us to offload any excess baggage and coats whilst enjoying the Museum.
Times Square- With its larger-than-life billboards, scrolling ads, flashing lights, and bustling crowds, this is a place you just need to go to and stand for 10 minutes just to look around and absorb the environment. In Times Square you’ll find everything from street performers and protesters to everyday commuters and pedestrian traffic, to fun things to do geared towards New York City visitors and locals alike.
Macy’s- "America’s Largest Department Store" is one of the last still standing from the glory years of the early 20th century and has been designated a New York City Historical Landmark.
Highlights
Getting to know NYC from the top of Double Decker Bus. There is no better way to see the brilliant lights of New York City and Brooklyn Bridge after dark on an evening tour by an open-top double-decker bus. This was well-organised trip, informative and fun. Certainly recommended, but my top tip for the winter months is to wrap up as it the air is fresh!
Poppy Watt
