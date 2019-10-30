The Magnificence of Water
If you are looking for a new experience to check off your bucket list, I can highly recommend a spectacular water light show.
Not only is it breath-taking, exhilarating, dramatic and artist (maybe a little damp if you get too close!) the sheer scale of the force of the water itself speaks volumes and that particular entertainment box can well and truly be ticked off.
Whether the display exhibits a fountain continuously flowing or spouting the dancing jets at set intervals, a water screen, which gives the image of a surreal and mysterious character with dramatic colours and movement coria graphed with the sounds of music or a water curtain where the power, the strength of water mesmerises your senses providing a totally unique atmosphere, the end result will all be the same of sheer splendour.
It will never cease to amaze me that the sheer volume of water being commanded in such a way makes a display even more incredible than it already is.
If you are looking for a bespoke party or event planning to make any occasion unforgettable, experts in this department are the team at Aquatique Show. These guys realise the magic of water and can pull together a unique display for your entertainment requirements.
Having recently viewed a water screen in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, which certainly was mesmerising I can only comprehend what impact this could have on a larger scale.
Here are a few suggestions of great water displays:
The Magic Water Circuit in Lima – this historic 19-acre park has a series of 13 illuminated fountains and has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest water fountain park in the world. The fountains incorporate lights, music, and interactive elements, turning them into showpieces for an exhilarating night of entertainment.
The Dubai Fountain is the tallest choreographed fountain system in the world. Based on the 30 acres manmade Burj Khalifa Lake, the fountain covers an area the size of two football pitches, with waterjets reaching heights of 140 metres, and the nightly light and water show are visible from up to 30km away.
Fountains of Bellagio, Las Vegas, USA
For a choreographed fountain show, open all year round, that never fails to impress, check out the fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas. This massively popular water show takes place in an 8.5-acre lake, with giant waterjets timed to the pulse of the music.
Poppy Watt
