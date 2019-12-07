What’s happening at Historic Royal Palaces, January - March 2020?
As we head into a new decade, celebrate 2020 in style with a variety of exciting events and activities across the palaces.
In February and March, Kensington Palace invites guests to immerse themselves in the drama of the court of Queen Caroline and Henrietta Howard (her husband’s mistress!) as Historic Royal Palaces partners with renowned theatre company Les Enfants Terrible on a ground-breaking after-hours immersive theatre experience; United Queendom.
Meanwhile, during February Half Term at Hampton Court Palace, an ageing Queen Elizabeth I needs help to uncover treasonous plots and is recruiting spies for her mission! Visitors will have the chance to uncover and decipher puzzling codes and clues to help the Queen in this family-friendly activity. To celebrate LGBT History Month in February, at the Tower of London Historic Royal Palaces is launching a new series of after-hours LGBT+ tours. These intimate evenings explore the history of London’s most famous fortress through the lens of changing attitudes to gender and sexuality, sharing stories of figures from this iconic building’s history from the Medieval period to the present day.
Highlights
United Queendom
Selected dates in February and March
Kensington Palace
Experience the premiere of a unique after-hours immersive experience at Kensington Palace, created with Olivier nominated theatre company Les Enfants Terribles. Delving into the world of political intrigue, court games, high drama, scandalous gossip and smiling through gritted teeth, this theatrical experience presents two separate journeys highlighting the stories of Queen Caroline – a former resident of the palace - and her husband’s mistress, Henrietta Howard. It will bring to life two brilliant women who might have otherwise been lost in the shadow of their king, exploring how they made their mark on their world and ours.
Tickets: £55, £35 for Historic Royal Palaces members. Ticket includes a drink.
LGBT+ Tours at the Tower
Sunday evenings 9 February – 15 March
Tower of London
Discover 1000 years of queer history on this immersive evening tour at the Tower of London. This intimate after-hours experience explores the history of the Tower of London through the lens of changing attitudes to gender and sexuality. Uncover King Edward II’s close male friendships and examine how King Henry VIII’s criminalisation of homosexual acts shaped viewpoints for over 400 years. Moving on to the 20th Century, the tour will shed light on how the alleged homosexuality of prisoner Roger Casement was used in Parliament to build a case against him, and the real danger posed by queer sexual slander.
Tickets: £25
Celebrating 500 years of the Chapel of St. Peter ad Vincula
Selected dates 8 January – 17 November
Tower of London
In 2020 the Chapel of St Peter ad Vincula at the Tower of London celebrates its 500-year anniversary. Built-in 1520, the Chapel is perhaps best known as the burial place of some of the Tower’s most famous prisoners, including three Queens of England: Anne Boleyn, Catherine Howard, and Jane Grey. To mark this very special milestone there will be a series of commemorative events running throughout the year, from lectures exploring the fascinating history of the Chapel to intimate choral performances by one of the nation’s finest chapel choirs, the Choir of the Chapels Royal, HM Tower of London. Guest speakers will include Tracy Borman, who is delivering a lecture on Henry VIII and the men who made him on 11 February.
See the Historic Royal Palaces website for more details on events and timings.
Knight School
15 – 23 February, daily 11:00 – 16:00
Tower of London
Become a knight for the day at the Tower of London. In the shadow of the imposing White Tower kids will learn all the essential components of a knight’s arsenal; from manners, etiquette, and entertainment, to martial skills and fitness. Curious knights-in-training will see how heavy plate armour really is, design their very own coat of arms, test their new-found knightly knowledge and much more.
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Elizabeth I and her Spy Masters
15 – 23 February
Hampton Court Palace
Queen Elizabeth I is in residence at Hampton Court Palace this February half term and is on the hunt for trainee spymasters to solve clues, uncover evidence and stop potential treasonous plots! Little ones will have the chance to become a spy, meeting some of the suspects in her court along the way, whilst deciphering mysterious codes and listening in on secret conversations. It will then be time to report back to the Queen on the discoveries about her wayward courtiers! Visitors can also pay a visit to The Lost Dress of Elizabeth I display, which showcases what is believed to be the only surviving item from her wardrobe.
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Events
Story Time
19 January, 9 February and 8 March, 11:45, 12:45, 13:45 and 14:45
Kensington Palace
Story Time is a lively interactive storytelling session perfect for under 7’s and their families. Each month, visitors can experience a different picture book, and discover new stories, with songs, rhymes and more. January’s story, Wild, by Emily Hughes, tells the story of Peter the Wild Boy who came to live at Kensington Palace and will see those gathered around getting to grips with their wild side!
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Rainbow Stories: Parties, Poetry, and Pride
15-23 February – 11:00 – 15:30
Kensington Palace
This half term, join us as we celebrate LGBT+ history at Kensington Palace. Meet Queen Caroline as she hosts a party in the absence of her husband King George II, with the outrageous Lord Hervey as the guest of honour. Fellow party-goers will hear about his relationship with Caroline’s son and help to restore his reputation as one of the greatest poets of the era following a character assassination by his contemporary Alexander Pope. Inspired by Lord Hervey’s poetic flair, there will be drop-in poetry sessions throughout the week, and to truly blend in with the Georgian crowd, guests will have the opportunity to create their own look. Expect exciting attendees, plenty of colour, and plenty of flair!
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Your Day at Court
17 January – 31 March (excluding 15-23 February)
Kensington Palace
Experience the court of George II at Kensington Palace in all its splendour this spring, with a chance to meet some of the characters who called Kensington their home and discover the intrigue and etiquette of their daily life. The witty and intelligent Queen Caroline is in attendance, holding court in her husband’s absence.
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Life in the Medieval Palace
2 January – 14 February, 24 February – 31 March.
Tower of London
Step back in time to 1278 as King Edward I and Queen Eleanor of Castile enjoy their newly built apartments at the Tower. Meet characters from the past and enjoy live drama exploring the Tower’s rich Medieval history.
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members
Storytime Adventures
12 January, 2 February, 1 March, 11.45, 13.00, 14.15 (20mins)
Hampton Court Palace
Settle down and get cosy inside the palace’s historic State Apartments as our expert storytellers regale visitors with tales that bring the history of Hampton Court Palace to life.
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Hillsborough Castle Inventors’ Club, in partnership with NI Science Festival
22 February
Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
Hillsborough Castle is no stranger to inventors, with America’s Founding Father visiting the Castle in the 1770s. Inspired by Franklin’s famous kite experiment, which revealed the electrical nature of lightning, families can explore some of history’s other ground-breaking inventions; from Edison’s kinetoscope to Harry Ferguson’s pioneering flight, in this fun and interactive workshop hosted in partnership with the NI Science Festival. Budding little brainiacs can even have a go at making and designing their own inventions!
Admission is free with a castle or gardens ticket. All children must be accompanied.
An Evening of Drink and Drugs at Hillsborough Castle, in partnership with NI Science Festival
22 February, 7 pm
Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
For thousands of years, people have partaken in a variety of state-altering substances; from tobacco and alcohol to laudanum and cocaine. Discover an expert insight into legal highs through the ages in this fascinating discussion evening held in the castle’s spectacular Throne Room, followed by cocktails and even cabaret entertainment.
Admission £18 including a beverage
Poppy Watt
What’s happening at Historic Royal Palaces, January - March 2020?
As we head into a new decade, celebrate 2020 in style with a variety of exciting events and activities across the palaces.
In February and March, Kensington Palace invites guests to immerse themselves in the drama of the court of Queen Caroline and Henrietta Howard (her husband’s mistress!) as Historic Royal Palaces partners with renowned theatre company Les Enfants Terrible on a ground-breaking after-hours immersive theatre experience; United Queendom.
Meanwhile, during February Half Term at Hampton Court Palace, an ageing Queen Elizabeth I needs help to uncover treasonous plots and is recruiting spies for her mission! Visitors will have the chance to uncover and decipher puzzling codes and clues to help the Queen in this family-friendly activity. To celebrate LGBT History Month in February, at the Tower of London Historic Royal Palaces is launching a new series of after-hours LGBT+ tours. These intimate evenings explore the history of London’s most famous fortress through the lens of changing attitudes to gender and sexuality, sharing stories of figures from this iconic building’s history from the Medieval period to the present day.
Highlights
United Queendom
Selected dates in February and March
Kensington Palace
Experience the premiere of a unique after-hours immersive experience at Kensington Palace, created with Olivier nominated theatre company Les Enfants Terribles. Delving into the world of political intrigue, court games, high drama, scandalous gossip and smiling through gritted teeth, this theatrical experience presents two separate journeys highlighting the stories of Queen Caroline – a former resident of the palace - and her husband’s mistress, Henrietta Howard. It will bring to life two brilliant women who might have otherwise been lost in the shadow of their king, exploring how they made their mark on their world and ours.
Tickets: £55, £35 for Historic Royal Palaces members. Ticket includes a drink.
LGBT+ Tours at the Tower
Sunday evenings 9 February – 15 March
Tower of London
Discover 1000 years of queer history on this immersive evening tour at the Tower of London. This intimate after-hours experience explores the history of the Tower of London through the lens of changing attitudes to gender and sexuality. Uncover King Edward II’s close male friendships and examine how King Henry VIII’s criminalisation of homosexual acts shaped viewpoints for over 400 years. Moving on to the 20th Century, the tour will shed light on how the alleged homosexuality of prisoner Roger Casement was used in Parliament to build a case against him, and the real danger posed by queer sexual slander.
Tickets: £25
Celebrating 500 years of the Chapel of St. Peter ad Vincula
Selected dates 8 January – 17 November
Tower of London
In 2020 the Chapel of St Peter ad Vincula at the Tower of London celebrates its 500-year anniversary. Built-in 1520, the Chapel is perhaps best known as the burial place of some of the Tower’s most famous prisoners, including three Queens of England: Anne Boleyn, Catherine Howard, and Jane Grey. To mark this very special milestone there will be a series of commemorative events running throughout the year, from lectures exploring the fascinating history of the Chapel to intimate choral performances by one of the nation’s finest chapel choirs, the Choir of the Chapels Royal, HM Tower of London. Guest speakers will include Tracy Borman, who is delivering a lecture on Henry VIII and the men who made him on 11 February.
See the Historic Royal Palaces website for more details on events and timings.
Knight School
15 – 23 February, daily 11:00 – 16:00
Tower of London
Become a knight for the day at the Tower of London. In the shadow of the imposing White Tower kids will learn all the essential components of a knight’s arsenal; from manners, etiquette, and entertainment, to martial skills and fitness. Curious knights-in-training will see how heavy plate armour really is, design their very own coat of arms, test their new-found knightly knowledge and much more.
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Elizabeth I and her Spy Masters
15 – 23 February
Hampton Court Palace
Queen Elizabeth I is in residence at Hampton Court Palace this February half term and is on the hunt for trainee spymasters to solve clues, uncover evidence and stop potential treasonous plots! Little ones will have the chance to become a spy, meeting some of the suspects in her court along the way, whilst deciphering mysterious codes and listening in on secret conversations. It will then be time to report back to the Queen on the discoveries about her wayward courtiers! Visitors can also pay a visit to The Lost Dress of Elizabeth I display, which showcases what is believed to be the only surviving item from her wardrobe.
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Events
Story Time
19 January, 9 February and 8 March, 11:45, 12:45, 13:45 and 14:45
Kensington Palace
Story Time is a lively interactive storytelling session perfect for under 7’s and their families. Each month, visitors can experience a different picture book, and discover new stories, with songs, rhymes and more. January’s story, Wild, by Emily Hughes, tells the story of Peter the Wild Boy who came to live at Kensington Palace and will see those gathered around getting to grips with their wild side!
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Rainbow Stories: Parties, Poetry, and Pride
15-23 February – 11:00 – 15:30
Kensington Palace
This half term, join us as we celebrate LGBT+ history at Kensington Palace. Meet Queen Caroline as she hosts a party in the absence of her husband King George II, with the outrageous Lord Hervey as the guest of honour. Fellow party-goers will hear about his relationship with Caroline’s son and help to restore his reputation as one of the greatest poets of the era following a character assassination by his contemporary Alexander Pope. Inspired by Lord Hervey’s poetic flair, there will be drop-in poetry sessions throughout the week, and to truly blend in with the Georgian crowd, guests will have the opportunity to create their own look. Expect exciting attendees, plenty of colour, and plenty of flair!
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Your Day at Court
17 January – 31 March (excluding 15-23 February)
Kensington Palace
Experience the court of George II at Kensington Palace in all its splendour this spring, with a chance to meet some of the characters who called Kensington their home and discover the intrigue and etiquette of their daily life. The witty and intelligent Queen Caroline is in attendance, holding court in her husband’s absence.
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Life in the Medieval Palace
2 January – 14 February, 24 February – 31 March.
Tower of London
Step back in time to 1278 as King Edward I and Queen Eleanor of Castile enjoy their newly built apartments at the Tower. Meet characters from the past and enjoy live drama exploring the Tower’s rich Medieval history.
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members
Storytime Adventures
12 January, 2 February, 1 March, 11.45, 13.00, 14.15 (20mins)
Hampton Court Palace
Settle down and get cosy inside the palace’s historic State Apartments as our expert storytellers regale visitors with tales that bring the history of Hampton Court Palace to life.
Included in palace admission. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members.
Hillsborough Castle Inventors’ Club, in partnership with NI Science Festival
22 February
Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
Hillsborough Castle is no stranger to inventors, with America’s Founding Father visiting the Castle in the 1770s. Inspired by Franklin’s famous kite experiment, which revealed the electrical nature of lightning, families can explore some of history’s other ground-breaking inventions; from Edison’s kinetoscope to Harry Ferguson’s pioneering flight, in this fun and interactive workshop hosted in partnership with the NI Science Festival. Budding little brainiacs can even have a go at making and designing their own inventions!
Admission is free with a castle or gardens ticket. All children must be accompanied.
An Evening of Drink and Drugs at Hillsborough Castle, in partnership with NI Science Festival
22 February, 7 pm
Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
For thousands of years, people have partaken in a variety of state-altering substances; from tobacco and alcohol to laudanum and cocaine. Discover an expert insight into legal highs through the ages in this fascinating discussion evening held in the castle’s spectacular Throne Room, followed by cocktails and even cabaret entertainment.
Admission £18 including a beverage
Poppy Watt