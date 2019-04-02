The Twickers Foodie Goes Out And About
Having heard that Young’s has taken over The Park Hotel in Teddington and that an extensive refurbishment has ensued, we headed over there to check it out...wow! Talk about a refurb, this is more of a complete remake! It has now been given the distinctive Young’s ‘stamp’ and feels welcoming, stylish, snug, and definitely somewhere one would want to linger over a drink or a meal.
They’ve sympathetically renovated this Grade II listed building, restoring original features and giving it a cosiness and classiness that, sadly, it’s lacked for many a year.
The place is open all day from brunch to dinner but you can also pop in for lunch, a snack or just a drink ...or indulge in afternoon tea. The place is quite a substantial hotel in fact; with over 40 bedrooms all well furnished with top-notch finishes.
I’ll return soon to do a proper review of the food, once the initial ‘brouhaha’ has calmed down. Watch this space.
A weekend in Dorset
We had a family christening last weekend and as there were so many attendees, a group of us checked into the New Inn, Cerne Abbas. We’ve been going there for years and the current landlords, Annette and Julian, have really upped the game and the place now compares well to many top hotels – but with bags more character! I do recommend this 16th Century former coaching inn with rooms; it’s a great base for spending a weekend in Thomas Hardy country.
We arrived on Friday evening and were shown to our lovely room in the stable yard. For old times sake, and as we had booked a family dinner at The New Inn for the Saturday evening, we strolled up the road to the Royal Oak, another ancient pub, also full of character and steeped in history. The pies there were incredibly good and there was beer from the local Cerne Abbas brewery available. This was ‘pub nosh’ and just what was needed after a drive down from Twickenham that Friday night.
In the morning, our breakfast at The New Inn was excellent, with top quality ingredients and cheerful service. Feeling very replete, we strolled around this ‘picture postcard’ village before heading off to explore. Cerne Abbas is well situated for visiting Dorchester, Abbotsbury, Sherborne, and Bridport (where we ended up, perusing the many wonderful bric-a-brac stalls that line the streets every Saturday morning). Our family dinner that evening was superb – lots of local ingredients and more of a fine dining slant – there is obviously a skilled brigade in the kitchen. And as the christening was quite early, the New Inn chef kindly came in earlier on the Sunday morning to prepare our breakfasts – now that’s what I really call service!.
Mrs Foodie
Twickenham Tribune
The Twickers Foodie Goes Out And About
Having heard that Young’s has taken over The Park Hotel in Teddington and that an extensive refurbishment has ensued, we headed over there to check it out...wow! Talk about a refurb, this is more of a complete remake! It has now been given the distinctive Young’s ‘stamp’ and feels welcoming, stylish, snug, and definitely somewhere one would want to linger over a drink or a meal.
They’ve sympathetically renovated this Grade II listed building, restoring original features and giving it a cosiness and classiness that, sadly, it’s lacked for many a year.
The place is open all day from brunch to dinner but you can also pop in for lunch, a snack or just a drink ...or indulge in afternoon tea. The place is quite a substantial hotel in fact; with over 40 bedrooms all well furnished with top-notch finishes.
I’ll return soon to do a proper review of the food, once the initial ‘brouhaha’ has calmed down. Watch this space.
A weekend in Dorset
We had a family christening last weekend and as there were so many attendees, a group of us checked into the New Inn, Cerne Abbas. We’ve been going there for years and the current landlords, Annette and Julian, have really upped the game and the place now compares well to many top hotels – but with bags more character! I do recommend this 16th Century former coaching inn with rooms; it’s a great base for spending a weekend in Thomas Hardy country.
We arrived on Friday evening and were shown to our lovely room in the stable yard. For old times sake, and as we had booked a family dinner at The New Inn for the Saturday evening, we strolled up the road to the Royal Oak, another ancient pub, also full of character and steeped in history. The pies there were incredibly good and there was beer from the local Cerne Abbas brewery available. This was ‘pub nosh’ and just what was needed after a drive down from Twickenham that Friday night.
In the morning, our breakfast at The New Inn was excellent, with top quality ingredients and cheerful service. Feeling very replete, we strolled around this ‘picture postcard’ village before heading off to explore. Cerne Abbas is well situated for visiting Dorchester, Abbotsbury, Sherborne, and Bridport (where we ended up, perusing the many wonderful bric-a-brac stalls that line the streets every Saturday morning). Our family dinner that evening was superb – lots of local ingredients and more of a fine dining slant – there is obviously a skilled brigade in the kitchen. And as the christening was quite early, the New Inn chef kindly came in earlier on the Sunday morning to prepare our breakfasts – now that’s what I really call service!.
Mrs Foodie
Twickenham Tribune