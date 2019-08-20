Feast in the moat at the Tower of London Food Festival
Eat, drink, and be entertained in the dramatic surroundings of the capital’s iconic fortress this September.
12 – 15 September 2019
The Tower of London Food Festival returns for another foodie extravaganza this September, giving visitors the opportunity to satisfy their culinary cravings with an array of delectable treats, set within the Tower’s historic dry moat.
For those looking to fine tune their gastronomic skills, top talent including Chris Bavin and Emily Roux will be offering their tips and techniques with live cookery demonstrations. They will be joined by other cooking experts on stage in The Kitchen throughout the weekend. Taking inspiration from the professionals, visitors can put their own kitchen skills to the test with one of the masterclasses in The Classroom. New to the festival, visitors can also enjoy a Jamón carving and sherry tasting experience with José Pizarro, or try all new wine tasting sessions with the experts at Le Cordon Bleu Skills School.
This year, the Tower of London Food Festival welcomes more artisan food and drink exhibitors than ever before. From delicious cakes and street food dishes, to a selection of beers and gin & tonic, there’s something to suit all tingling taste buds. The little ones will be treated to a range of exciting activities too, banishing any back to school blues, including kids cookery classes with Le Cordon Bleu, vintage games and face painting. Meanwhile the popular Bandstand will also return, complete with relaxing deckchairs for revellers to soak up the festival atmosphere.
Once appetites have been satisfied, visitors can head inside the formidable fortress and explore over 900 years of history, brought to life on entertaining tours by the Tower’s iconic Yeoman Warders. Visitors can then introduce themselves to the Tower of London’s feathered residents, the legendary ravens, before gazing upon the awe-inspiring Crown Jewels in the Jewel House, and notorious foodie King Henry VIII’s vast armour in the White Tower.
Tower of London admission tickets include free entry to the Food Festival, while Historic Royal Palaces members can enjoy free entry across the sites throughout the year.
Visitors can enjoy the Festival in style with the VIP Package including complimentary Champagne PIAFF, access to the VIP area with afternoon treats from Four Seasons, goody bag, cookbook and more!
For further information and to purchase tickets visit here
Poppy Watt
- Images courtesy of Historical Royal Palaces
