A TASTE OF THE GOOD LIFE IN SURBITON

A 360-degree taste of the good life in Surbiton
Situated beside the river in Surbiton, the recently opened 360 Restaurant claims to be the only international tapas restaurant in Kingston. It has a Kingston postcode, but a Surbiton address…yet it is right beside the Thames Ditton Marina…confused? Well, we were too, but it’s worth the trek from the 281 bus route and I can forgive them for confusing us over its actual location!
The chef, Akshay Sabharwal, has most recently worked there when it was Jack’s Kitchen, where he received a Kingston Business Excellence Award. His ‘culinary pedigree’ includes Hilton Hotels as well as casinos, boutique hotels and F1-Silvererstone. He’s doing a demonstation at next month’s Middlesex Food Festival, so we thought we’d check out his food.
The menu has a range of ‘International Tapas’ but it was the main a la carte menu that attracted us. Starting with a generous Hendrick’s and tonic and a pint of Hobgoblin draught we were spoilt for choice, as there were so many interesting options to choose from.
I started with Crispy Duck Salad with warm bok choi, watermelon, and pomegranate. It was delicious and the griddled bok choi was a revelation to me – I will be trying that at home. The salad was Asian inspired, really interesting and nicely balanced. My husband opted for the Parma Ham salad, which was served with crushed potatoes, caramelised grapes and had a truffled balsamic reduction. It was very prettily arranged and declared excellent.
We moved on to the Blackened Miso Cod with charred stem broccoli and miso mayonnaise – it was a deliciously light and very tasty dish with the cod cooked to perfection. Now, I’d heard that the Black Truffle Risotto was one of Akshay’s signature dishes and had been looking forward to having that, but my better half announced that he was having it before I had a chance to lay claim! I did manage to steal a taste or two and it was really very good indeed. It had a salad piled on top, which was a nice touch, but had it been me eating that dish, I would have liked the salad served alongside on a separate dish.
Being very comfortably full, I couldn’t manage anything else, but my husband took the suggestion of Alexis, one of the lovely servers looking after us, and had the Pecan and Whiskey Pie with vanilla ice cream. I managed to steal a tiny spoonful to have with my coffee and it lived up to expectation…yum!
There is definitely a talented brigade in the kitchen at 360 Restaurant, and I’ll look forward to seeing Akshay demonstrating another of his most spectacular dishes – Smoked Scallops - at the Middlesex Food Festival on Sunday 4 August at 12.30. The ‘241’ ticket offer runs till July 26. Maybe I’ll see you there?
