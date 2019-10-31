Poppy Appealing
In honour of Remembrance Day, The Ivy Café, Richmond has once again teamed up with Richmond’s local charitable organisation, The Poppy Factory.
The UK’s leading employment charity for wounded, injured and sick veterans, The Poppy Factory not only provides tailored support across England and Wales to help ex-service men and women with physical or mental health challenges return to work, but also employs around 30 veterans and dependents with health challenges at its factory in Richmond; producing Remembrance poppies for the Royal Family and The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.
The Ivy Café, Richmond has given a charitable donation to The Poppy Factory and this is the start of an on-going partnership to help raise awareness for this local organisation.
Keep a lookout for the striking installation outside the café from Friday, 1 to Tuesday, 12 November, featuring an abundance of poppies. The restaurant will also serve a special Poppy Afternoon Tea in collaboration with The Poppy Factory, available during this time.
Mrs Foodie
Twickenham & Richmond Tribune
Poppy Appealing
In honour of Remembrance Day, The Ivy Café, Richmond has once again teamed up with Richmond’s local charitable organisation, The Poppy Factory.
The UK’s leading employment charity for wounded, injured and sick veterans, The Poppy Factory not only provides tailored support across England and Wales to help ex-service men and women with physical or mental health challenges return to work, but also employs around 30 veterans and dependents with health challenges at its factory in Richmond; producing Remembrance poppies for the Royal Family and The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.
The Ivy Café, Richmond has given a charitable donation to The Poppy Factory and this is the start of an on-going partnership to help raise awareness for this local organisation.
Keep a lookout for the striking installation outside the café from Friday, 1 to Tuesday, 12 November, featuring an abundance of poppies. The restaurant will also serve a special Poppy Afternoon Tea in collaboration with The Poppy Factory, available during this time.
Mrs Foodie
Twickenham & Richmond Tribune