Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors Live on Stage this May half term at the Tower of London
Saturday 25 May – Saturday 1 June 2019
Step into the world of the Terrible Tudors this May half term, with a live stage production of Horrible Histories at the Tower of London. From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, revel in over 100 years of Tudor history in this open-air hour-long performance in the Tower’s historic dry moat – the home of many Tudor dramas and deaths!
Presented by The Birmingham Stage Company, the Terrible Tudors promises to bring the blood curdling stories of this infamous royal dynasty to life with a thirst for all things awful and amusing.
Learn how King Henry VII, the first Terrible Tudor, came to the throne and find out the fate of his son King Henry VIII’s succession of six wives, two of which now lie buried in the Tower’s Chapel Royal of St Peter ad Vincula. Meet the elegant Anne Boleyn - history’s most formidable second wife – and learn the romantic reason behind Henry’s ‘punch up’ with the Pope. Explore why Anne was imprisoned at the Tower of London and the tragic events that led to a ‘clean sweep’ at the hands of a French swordsman.
Ever wondered what the Groom of the Stool did for a living and why Queen Mary acquired her moniker Bloody Mary? Discover all this and more… in true Horrible Histories style. Will you whip the whipping boy or save poor King Ed? Which side will you choose as the Spanish Armada launch their attack? See the show and find out!
Performances last for one hour in the Tower’s historic dry moat – and with unreserved grass seating, visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket for a truly immersive experience set against the stunning backdrop of the capital’s formidable fortress.
Performance Times
12.00 and 15.00
Ticket Prices (advanced booking advised)
Terrible Tudors only:
Adult £12 / Child £7 / Under 5’s Free
A Terrible Tudors ticket does not include entry to the Tower of London
For more information about the Tower of London visit here
Poppy Watt
Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors Live on Stage this May half term at the Tower of London
Saturday 25 May – Saturday 1 June 2019
Step into the world of the Terrible Tudors this May half term, with a live stage production of Horrible Histories at the Tower of London. From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, revel in over 100 years of Tudor history in this open-air hour-long performance in the Tower’s historic dry moat – the home of many Tudor dramas and deaths!
Presented by The Birmingham Stage Company, the Terrible Tudors promises to bring the blood curdling stories of this infamous royal dynasty to life with a thirst for all things awful and amusing.
Learn how King Henry VII, the first Terrible Tudor, came to the throne and find out the fate of his son King Henry VIII’s succession of six wives, two of which now lie buried in the Tower’s Chapel Royal of St Peter ad Vincula. Meet the elegant Anne Boleyn - history’s most formidable second wife – and learn the romantic reason behind Henry’s ‘punch up’ with the Pope. Explore why Anne was imprisoned at the Tower of London and the tragic events that led to a ‘clean sweep’ at the hands of a French swordsman.
Ever wondered what the Groom of the Stool did for a living and why Queen Mary acquired her moniker Bloody Mary? Discover all this and more… in true Horrible Histories style. Will you whip the whipping boy or save poor King Ed? Which side will you choose as the Spanish Armada launch their attack? See the show and find out!
Performances last for one hour in the Tower’s historic dry moat – and with unreserved grass seating, visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket for a truly immersive experience set against the stunning backdrop of the capital’s formidable fortress.
Performance Times
12.00 and 15.00
Ticket Prices (advanced booking advised)
Terrible Tudors only:
Adult £12 / Child £7 / Under 5’s Free
A Terrible Tudors ticket does not include entry to the Tower of London
For more information about the Tower of London visit here
Poppy Watt