Commence your festive celebrations with a visit to the Hampton Court Palace Festive Fayre
With festive treats and stocking fillers galore, the Hampton Court Palace Festive Fayre is the perfect place to embrace the spirit of Christmas.
6 – 8 December 2019
The first full weekend of December sees the return of the popular Hampton Court Palace Festive Fayre. Held in the palace’s atmospheric courtyards, visitors can sample treats that would receive the royal seal of approval from Hampton Court’s most famous resident, and notorious foodie, King Henry VIII. The fayre is included in the regular admission price and free for members of Historic Royal Palaces.
The historic courtyards and East Gardens will be filled with over 120 mouth-watering stalls, with plenty of new exhibitors this year offering everything from luxurious hot chocolate and mulled wine to gift-worthy coconut rum. They also promise a treat to suit every festive craving, from warm artisan sausage rolls to soft, gooey brownies. The Humble Country Courtyard returns this year.
As well as the array of artisan producers and gifts, a star-studded line up of chefs are also on the menu, including Michel Roux Jr and Alex Hollywood. The culinary experts will be cooking up a storm in The Kitchen, and with all the demonstration sessions also included in the ticket price, visitors will leave inspired and ready to create their own yuletide treats to wow hungry family members.
When appetites have been sated, visitors can soak up the Fayre’s festive atmosphere, with the Courtyard Bandstand playing Christmas classics to entertain shoppers of all ages, as well as performances by a range of talented vocalists covering everything from folk and jazz to traditional carol singing. For evening present hunting, a Twilight Shopping ticket is available on Friday and Saturday evening from 16:00 – 18:00. This provides the perfect opportunity to stock up on foodie gifts, with the ticket costing £5 and excluding palace entry. Alternatively, upgrade to a VIP ticket to truly get the star treatment, with the opportunity to relax in the exclusive VIP lounge, enjoy complimentary Champagne PIAFF and receive a goodie bag complete with a cook book packed with scrummy ideas to take home.
Tickets, which include entry to both Hampton Court Palace and the Festive Fayre, are on sale now at www.hrpfoodfestivals.com
Free for Historic Royal Palaces members
Adults: from £19.20 / Children: from £9.60
Festive Fayre Twilight Shopping Ticket: £5 VIP Ticket: £75.
Poppy Watt
