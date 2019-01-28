Hampton Court Palace
A journey of discovery.
A recent trip to Hampton Court Palace was not only a great day out with family but also a historical discovery with the use of the audio guides available from the visitors' information centre. If you feel up to the challenge you can also wear one of the colourful court gowns, to enhance your travels through the Palace and enrich your experience of court life.
This journey could not have been made more simple with a clear paper map available and selection of suggested routes around the grounds, which we could start exploring.
These included:
Henry VIII’s Apartments
Henry VIII’s Kitchen
Young Henry VIII’s Story
Chocolate Kitchens
Cumberland Art Gallery William III’s Apartments
Palace Gardens
Georgian Story
Mantegna Gallery
On the day of our visit we also had the opportunity to view costumes created for Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, these included a stunning black ballgown, a more masculine riding outfit, denim maid’s outfit and a simple nightgown, in which Olivia Colman performed some of the film's most moving scenes in the film.
The costumes were designed by three-time Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell.
While the costumes take inspiration from 18th-century silhouettes, Powell has experimented with colour, fabric, and design to create a modern interpretation of courtly fashions. I particularly appreciated the costumes made from denim sourced from a charity shop in Slough. Appreciating the inspiration of recycling used with these particular costumes.
With half term around the corner, this could be an event to mark on your calendar.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
Hampton Court Palace is a Royal Palace in the borough of Richmond upon Thames, 11.7 miles southwest and upstream of central London on the River Thames and accessible via South Western Railway train at the Hampton Court station or via private transport the palace is situated on the A308 and is well signposted from all major local roads.
