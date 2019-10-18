Half Term Happenings at the Tower of London
Saturday 19 October – Sunday 27 October 2019
Head to the Tower of London this October half term with a series of exciting activities for all the family to enjoy! From Saturday 19 October- Sunday 27 October step into the colourful world of the Tudors with Fates and Fortunes – Women Prisoners at the Tower.
Discover four female prisoners locked up at the Tower of London during the infamous reign of King Henry VIII. Travel back to 1533 and meet Alice Wolfe, accused of piracy and Elizabeth Barton, the Holy Maid of Kent, imprisoned for prophesising against the King’s marriage to Anne Boleyn. Then fast forward to 1542 and rub shoulders with royalty as Queen Catherine Howard, fifth wife of King Henry VIII, is confined to the Tower while rumours of adultery circulate around the court. As the lady in waiting to Catherine Howard, Lady Rochford is also implicated in the allegations against her mistress!
In the shadow of the imposing White Tower listen to all four prisoners’ fascinating stories and help decide their fates – will they escape, be pardoned or even executed?
With drop-in papercraft activities running through the day, kids can make their very own miniature Alice Wolfe prisoner, complete with a getaway disguise – the perfect foil to outwit any captors!
Fates and Fortunes – Women Prisoners is included in the Tower of London general admission ticket and trails are available for visitors to collect on arrival, including a map showing times and locations of activities. For more information and to buy tickets visit www.hrp.org.uk/toweroflondon
Poppy Watt
