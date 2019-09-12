Ascot Food & Wine Festival Weekend
Check this out for next year!
Not only was I fortunate with the weather, but viewing of some top-class flat racing was also a must and the Italian Tourist Board Festival of Food and Wine was an additional bonus. All in all, a weekend of true entertainment was on offer at Ascot racecourse.
Although Saturday offered a full day of culinary delights in the Gastronomes Theatre with the likes of Raymond Blanc OBE, James Tanner, Matt Worswick and Master Patissier Eric Lanlard, on Friday I enjoyed my time in the Food Avenue where artisan producers featured food and drink from all over the world.
Hallgarten & Novum Wines hosted a special wine tasting in the Grandstand over the weekend, where there was a selection of 20 red and white Italian Wines to savour if you so desired.
Here were my favourite finds:
Boom Creations
https://www.boomcreations.co.uk
Natural beeswax, eco-friendly and reusable food wraps
The Beeswax Wrap is an amazing product – 100% Organic Cotton (GOTS Certified) and FDA Approved. The product is handmade, using 100% natural and organic ingredients. The beeswax wraps are perfect to use as bowl toppers, to wrap sandwiches, fruit, vegetables and endless other food items as an alternative to your plastic film. The antibacterial properties of the beeswax and the antifungal properties of the pine resin make your food stay fresher for longer, which is an added benefit.
This I found an inspiring product and lovely team behind the brand.
O’Donnell Moonshine
https://odonnellmoonshine.co.uk
Handcrafted Spirits and liqueurs, bottled in Mason jars.
Not only did I love the groovy presentation (apparently traditional) of this range the product was delicious too.
Childhood best friends Hugo, Alex and George are the team behind O’Donnell Moonshine UK; launched in 2017 the O’Donnell dream continues to grow each day. As an alternative spirit, certainly worth trying.
Stuffed Gnocchi
Here I found a new twist on an Italian favourite, with three delicious flavours to choose from including chocolate. This is part of the Ascot Street food line devised by the Sodexo Chef Mathew Shipley.
I was pretty intrigued by this interesting combination and happy to say it worked really well, I was tempted to try the sweet selection, which included chocolate (Gnocchi filled with creamy Nutella, deep-fried and served drizzled with chocolate – yummy! And a caramel offering filled and drizzled with sweet caramel. Both were equally delicious.
Village Maid Cheese
Award-winning Artisan Cheesemakers for more than 30 years.
https://www.villagemaidcheese.co.uk
Semi-soft and hard cheeses, plus ready-to-eat cheese boxes with chutney and crackers
Anne Wigmore started the Village Maid Cheese Company in 1986 after she had been working for the National Institute for Research in Dairying in Shinfield for 10 years, initially in the microbiological department, and then learning her craft of cheese-making in their research dairy. Today, with husband Andy, her family and hard-working staff, they are continuing to produce award-winning artisan cheeses. They offer a super selection, some of which I tried at the festival.
Poppy Watt
