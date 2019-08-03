The Anglers for Breakfast – yes, please!
Long renowned as one of the best places to eat in Teddington, The Anglers serves up superb fresh pub food in a relaxed riverside setting, which is always a rather lovely bonus.
Right on the banks of the Thames by Teddington Lock, The Anglers is within easy reach of Kingston and Twickenham. Well connected by road and rail, the pub also has its own mooring spot, so if you fancy arriving by boat!
Recently refurbished The Anglers has more to offer than meets the eye. Not only convenient parking at the front, a well-stocked bar sporting a grand drink selection including a multitude of ‘on trend’ Gin’s, Cask Ale and Lager and an ever-evolving range of beers. The conservatory restaurant at the rear, a huge garden including an activity area suitable for the youngsters as well as exclusive areas for adults and a private dining area upstairs with your own private bar.
They have a superb selection of dishes to offer from the main menu, crafted wherever possible from locally sourced, seasonal produce, which always adds an interesting variety.
We had the pleasure of enjoying a super healthy breakfast created by their experienced team of chefs in the conservatory, which was a real treat.
I experienced the poached egg, avocado & tomato on toast with chilli oil with fresh juice and cappuccino whilst my companion enjoyed the American pancakes, Mrs. Owton's smoked bacon and maple syrup, fresh juice and a pot of Breakfast Tea.
We shared the House granola, yoghurt & fruit bowl, which was delicious, as our first-course portions were certainly adequate.
All in all a delightful hour well spent. The perfect location for a casual wander afterward with awesome views of Teddington Lock and the River Thames.
The Anglers offer a host of fun events including their Pub Quiz every Tuesday from 8pm. A relaxed fun environment I highly recommend a visit.
Poppy Watt
