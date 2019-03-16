What’s in your wallet?
It is said that there are many ways you can use feng shui to help attract wealth, prosperity, and abundance in your life.
I used this philosophy as a great excuse to buy myself a new wallet!
Apparently, the colour, shape and even the arrangement of your notes in your purse or wallet can influence your wealth.
Firstly, It is always good to keep your wallet in a clean and tidy state. Clear out all unnecessary bits and pieces. Dispose of anything that you do not use and only put those essential items. This is the similar principle you use on your home to clear an area and remove the stagnant energy, it will make room for new energy to flow.
Here are some dos and don’t for your wallet contents:
It is advisable not to keep old receipts, a credit card bill or anything that is representing debt or spending money in your wallet.
Avoid an empty wallet. Always try to keep your wallet packed with money because it is a symbol of abundance.
Do not place unwanted junk, like a sweet wrapper, old name card, expired membership card of any part in your wallet.
Next, you must treat your wallet well and respect it. It needs to feel treasured and fully functional. Holes, or rips in your purse, are not a good sign and it is time to invest in a new one. Once you learn to appreciate your wallet, it will tend to attract more money into your life.
This principle also applies to the cash inside your wallet. For those who respect and appreciate money generally have all their notes and coins neatly sorted. Arrange your notes in an upright position before placing them into your wallet because it has a huge influence over the energetic relationship between you, your wallet and money. You may consider getting a wallet with compartments for easier storage of your cash.
The colour of your wallet does matter as this stands for the different elements and has meaning behind it.
Black/Water
Black is the most common and popular colour for a wallet and if you have one, you got it right! Black represents wealth and prosperity. If you are looking for advancement in career or soar in your business, black is the colour to go for.
Blue/Water
Blue symbolises that money will be drained just like water and it is hard to accumulate wealth, so the colour is not recommended.
Red/Fire
Red represents fire and it is not advisable for wallet colour because it will burn away your wealth luck.
Brown/Earth
If you want to increase savings or have the habit of spending too much money, this colour may help you to save money.
Pink/Fire
This colour is more suitable for ladies who are looking for the other half as it increases love and relationship luck. If you are looking for increasing wealth, do not use this colour
Green/Wood
Green represents growth and life. In-home Feng Shui, you will add a green plant to help increase the positive flow of energy in your space, a green wallet will help to increase income opportunity. It is especially suitable for entrepreneurs to welcome business idea and opportunities.
Yellow/Metal
The normal light yellow colour wallet may often attract money, but it will be often in and out. Money flows well but spending a lot of money as well.
If you want to save money, choose mustard yellow and if you are someone who wants to increase wealth luck you can choose pastel yellow instead.
Purple/Wood
Purple is similar to pink as this represent love luck and it is suitable for singles who are seeking for their another half, but avoid this colour if you are looking for wealth.
It is advisable not to use a second hand wallet that was used before because the previous owner’s energy has been in the wallet and it might influence you if you start using it. You will never know if it is good luck or bad one, so just get a brand new one instead.
Avoid choosing irregular wallet/purse shape. It is best to have a long and straight type that you do not have to fold the notes in order to put it in. It helps to enhance wealth luck.
To put this feng shui process into place trying to do a small clearing once every eight weeks to remove any unwanted clutter is a great place to start. Move on to a big clearing once a year (completely clean the wallet inside and out, or buy a new one).
Lilly Light
What’s in your wallet?
It is said that there are many ways you can use feng shui to help attract wealth, prosperity, and abundance in your life.
I used this philosophy as a great excuse to buy myself a new wallet!
Apparently, the colour, shape and even the arrangement of your notes in your purse or wallet can influence your wealth.
Firstly, It is always good to keep your wallet in a clean and tidy state. Clear out all unnecessary bits and pieces. Dispose of anything that you do not use and only put those essential items. This is the similar principle you use on your home to clear an area and remove the stagnant energy, it will make room for new energy to flow.
Here are some dos and don’t for your wallet contents:
It is advisable not to keep old receipts, a credit card bill or anything that is representing debt or spending money in your wallet.
Avoid an empty wallet. Always try to keep your wallet packed with money because it is a symbol of abundance.
Do not place unwanted junk, like a sweet wrapper, old name card, expired membership card of any part in your wallet.
Next, you must treat your wallet well and respect it. It needs to feel treasured and fully functional. Holes, or rips in your purse, are not a good sign and it is time to invest in a new one. Once you learn to appreciate your wallet, it will tend to attract more money into your life.
This principle also applies to the cash inside your wallet. For those who respect and appreciate money generally have all their notes and coins neatly sorted. Arrange your notes in an upright position before placing them into your wallet because it has a huge influence over the energetic relationship between you, your wallet and money. You may consider getting a wallet with compartments for easier storage of your cash.
The colour of your wallet does matter as this stands for the different elements and has meaning behind it.
Black/Water
Black is the most common and popular colour for a wallet and if you have one, you got it right! Black represents wealth and prosperity. If you are looking for advancement in career or soar in your business, black is the colour to go for.
Blue/Water
Blue symbolises that money will be drained just like water and it is hard to accumulate wealth, so the colour is not recommended.
Red/Fire
Red represents fire and it is not advisable for wallet colour because it will burn away your wealth luck.
Brown/Earth
If you want to increase savings or have the habit of spending too much money, this colour may help you to save money.
Pink/Fire
This colour is more suitable for ladies who are looking for the other half as it increases love and relationship luck. If you are looking for increasing wealth, do not use this colour
Green/Wood
Green represents growth and life. In-home Feng Shui, you will add a green plant to help increase the positive flow of energy in your space, a green wallet will help to increase income opportunity. It is especially suitable for entrepreneurs to welcome business idea and opportunities.
Yellow/Metal
The normal light yellow colour wallet may often attract money, but it will be often in and out. Money flows well but spending a lot of money as well.
If you want to save money, choose mustard yellow and if you are someone who wants to increase wealth luck you can choose pastel yellow instead.
Purple/Wood
Purple is similar to pink as this represent love luck and it is suitable for singles who are seeking for their another half, but avoid this colour if you are looking for wealth.
It is advisable not to use a second hand wallet that was used before because the previous owner’s energy has been in the wallet and it might influence you if you start using it. You will never know if it is good luck or bad one, so just get a brand new one instead.
Avoid choosing irregular wallet/purse shape. It is best to have a long and straight type that you do not have to fold the notes in order to put it in. It helps to enhance wealth luck.
To put this feng shui process into place trying to do a small clearing once every eight weeks to remove any unwanted clutter is a great place to start. Move on to a big clearing once a year (completely clean the wallet inside and out, or buy a new one).
Lilly Light