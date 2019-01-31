Wedding Anniversary Gifts

Although gifts have traditionally been given for wedding anniversaries since medieval times. American author Emily Post was the first to publish a list of suggested anniversary gifts. 

Her first etiquette guide published in 1922, contained suggestions for the first, fifth, tenth, fifteenth, twentieth, twenty-fifth and fiftieth years of marriage.

In 1937 the American National Retail Jeweller Association, linking the missing years up to the 14th and the still missing multiples of 5, expanded the list. 

As time went on, the list was then revisited and updated, to include modern gifts for every year from the first to the 100thanniversary. You will also note that the gifts were of increasing value, all the more to reward stability in the relationship. 

If you are looking for the perfect gift for your partner, here are some suggested ideas regarding anniversary gifts:

1st       Clock

2nd     China

3th      Crystal, Glass

4th      Electric appliances

5th      Silverware

6th      Wood Objects 

7th      Desk sets 

8th      Linens, Lace

9th      Leather Goods

10th   Diamond

11th   Fashion Jewellry

12th   Pearls/Coloured gems

13th   Textiles/Furs

14th   Gold jewelry

15th   Watches

16th   Silver Holloware

17th   Furniture

18th   Porcelain

19th   Bronze

20th   Platinum

21th   (No traditional gift)

22th   Copper

23rd Silverplate

24th   Musical instruments

25th   Sterling Silver

26th   Original pictures

27th   Sculpture

28th   Orchids

29th   New furniture

30th   Diamond

31st   Timepieces

32nd  Conveyances

33th   Amethyst

34th   Opal

35th   Jade

36th   Bone china

37th   Alabaster

38th   Beryl/Tourmaline

39th   Lace

40th   Ruby

41st   Land

42nd  Improved real estate

43th   Travel

44th   Gourmet

45th   Sapphire

46th   Original poetry tribute

47th   Books

48th   Optical Goods

49th   Luxuries

50th   Gold

55th   Emerald

60th   Diamond

65th   Blue Sapphire

70th   Platinum

75th   Gold

80th   Diamond, Pearl

85th   Diamond, Sapphire

90th   Diamond, Emerald

95th   Diamond, Ruby

100th10 carat Diamond

Poppy Watt