Wedding Anniversary Gifts
Although gifts have traditionally been given for wedding anniversaries since medieval times. American author Emily Post was the first to publish a list of suggested anniversary gifts.
Her first etiquette guide published in 1922, contained suggestions for the first, fifth, tenth, fifteenth, twentieth, twenty-fifth and fiftieth years of marriage.
In 1937 the American National Retail Jeweller Association, linking the missing years up to the 14th and the still missing multiples of 5, expanded the list.
As time went on, the list was then revisited and updated, to include modern gifts for every year from the first to the 100thanniversary. You will also note that the gifts were of increasing value, all the more to reward stability in the relationship.
If you are looking for the perfect gift for your partner, here are some suggested ideas regarding anniversary gifts:
1st Clock
2nd China
3th Crystal, Glass
4th Electric appliances
5th Silverware
6th Wood Objects
7th Desk sets
8th Linens, Lace
9th Leather Goods
10th Diamond
11th Fashion Jewellry
12th Pearls/Coloured gems
13th Textiles/Furs
14th Gold jewelry
15th Watches
16th Silver Holloware
17th Furniture
18th Porcelain
19th Bronze
20th Platinum
21th (No traditional gift)
22th Copper
23rd Silverplate
24th Musical instruments
25th Sterling Silver
26th Original pictures
27th Sculpture
28th Orchids
29th New furniture
30th Diamond
31st Timepieces
32nd Conveyances
33th Amethyst
34th Opal
35th Jade
36th Bone china
37th Alabaster
38th Beryl/Tourmaline
39th Lace
40th Ruby
41st Land
42nd Improved real estate
43th Travel
44th Gourmet
45th Sapphire
46th Original poetry tribute
47th Books
48th Optical Goods
49th Luxuries
50th Gold
55th Emerald
60th Diamond
65th Blue Sapphire
70th Platinum
75th Gold
80th Diamond, Pearl
85th Diamond, Sapphire
90th Diamond, Emerald
95th Diamond, Ruby
100th10 carat Diamond
Poppy Watt
