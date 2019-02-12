Chinese New Year 2019 - Year of the Pig
Susie Shaw is an expert in harmonising and balancing your home and business spaces in the UK and overseas. She is passionate about Space Clearing, Feng Shui and healing Geopathic Stress.
‘I have been aware of spaces for as long as I can remember. In friends’ houses, shops or schools, I was always sensitive to the energy and how it affected people.
‘I didn’t really think of it as a gift so I followed a conventional path for 14 years, working in financial services. But I knew something was missing. I knew that this was not the work I was born to do.’
We asked Susie to give us some advice on the Chinese New Year ahead and how we may be able to improve our lives.
‘We create our future by the way we think, the more we can find that quiet place in our mind, the more we can attract into our lives what we wish for. If there are things from the past that hold you back, Aura Healing and Hypnotherapy can help.
Observing how your thoughts affect you and recognising repeated patterns could be profound, helping you to move forward and leave the past behind.’
As it was the start of the Chinese New Year on 5th February, Susie has included her top 8 tips for manifesting a joyful year ahead.
1. Be clear as to what you wish to bring in, if you are unsure or confused this will be the energetic vibration that will be delivered right back to you. It is great to have lots of ideas but important to ground them.
2. Once you have a plan in hand, step into action, this can draw in and attract opportunities. Remember that what you focus on is what you attract.
3. Keep your energy field clear, you can, of course, do this with the help of Aura Healing or just the regular habit of cold showers works wonders!
4. Have a good tidy up/clutter clear. ‘Tidying up with Marie Kondo’ is an excellent read and you can watch her series on Netflix. When we clear clutter, we are energetically freeing up energy and allowing new things to come into our lives.
5. Treat yourself like a best friend: regular Meditation, Yoga or Tai Chi will help quieten the mind. Look after your health and be mindful of how you treat your body. Remember to take time to have some fun and focus on what activities make you feel happy.
6. Whatever goes on in the outside world, be mindful to make sure that you are keeping your thoughts inside positive and peaceful. Become an observer as to how your thoughts can limit you. A negative thought can be replaced with a new thought in an instance.
7. Always be open to new possibilities and that good things are about to happen.
8. Be grateful for everything you have and each day notice something amazing about the world that you live in, nature is a wonderful way of connecting to your inner self.
It is very important that our environment supports and nurtures us. Space Clearing is a wonderful way of bringing in new energy so if you feel your home needs an energetic boost, please contacts Susie here
Lilly Light
Susie attends the Balanced Body Clinic in Twickenham for Aura Healing, Spiritual Coaching, Hypnotherapy, and Readings as well as travelling far and wide for Home and Business Consultations
Chinese New Year 2019 - Year of the Pig
Susie Shaw is an expert in harmonising and balancing your home and business spaces in the UK and overseas. She is passionate about Space Clearing, Feng Shui and healing Geopathic Stress.
‘I have been aware of spaces for as long as I can remember. In friends’ houses, shops or schools, I was always sensitive to the energy and how it affected people.
‘I didn’t really think of it as a gift so I followed a conventional path for 14 years, working in financial services. But I knew something was missing. I knew that this was not the work I was born to do.’
We asked Susie to give us some advice on the Chinese New Year ahead and how we may be able to improve our lives.
‘We create our future by the way we think, the more we can find that quiet place in our mind, the more we can attract into our lives what we wish for. If there are things from the past that hold you back, Aura Healing and Hypnotherapy can help.
Observing how your thoughts affect you and recognising repeated patterns could be profound, helping you to move forward and leave the past behind.’
As it was the start of the Chinese New Year on 5th February, Susie has included her top 8 tips for manifesting a joyful year ahead.
1. Be clear as to what you wish to bring in, if you are unsure or confused this will be the energetic vibration that will be delivered right back to you. It is great to have lots of ideas but important to ground them.
2. Once you have a plan in hand, step into action, this can draw in and attract opportunities. Remember that what you focus on is what you attract.
3. Keep your energy field clear, you can, of course, do this with the help of Aura Healing or just the regular habit of cold showers works wonders!
4. Have a good tidy up/clutter clear. ‘Tidying up with Marie Kondo’ is an excellent read and you can watch her series on Netflix. When we clear clutter, we are energetically freeing up energy and allowing new things to come into our lives.
5. Treat yourself like a best friend: regular Meditation, Yoga or Tai Chi will help quieten the mind. Look after your health and be mindful of how you treat your body. Remember to take time to have some fun and focus on what activities make you feel happy.
6. Whatever goes on in the outside world, be mindful to make sure that you are keeping your thoughts inside positive and peaceful. Become an observer as to how your thoughts can limit you. A negative thought can be replaced with a new thought in an instance.
7. Always be open to new possibilities and that good things are about to happen.
8. Be grateful for everything you have and each day notice something amazing about the world that you live in, nature is a wonderful way of connecting to your inner self.
It is very important that our environment supports and nurtures us. Space Clearing is a wonderful way of bringing in new energy so if you feel your home needs an energetic boost, please contacts Susie here
Lilly Light
Susie attends the Balanced Body Clinic in Twickenham for Aura Healing, Spiritual Coaching, Hypnotherapy, and Readings as well as travelling far and wide for Home and Business Consultations