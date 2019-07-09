Summer holiday packing tips from Emma Willis
With the summer holiday season nearly upon us, many of us will be turning our attention towards composing packing checklists and stocking up on sunscreen and mini travel essentials.
But packing can be a difficult, time-consuming activity – especially when you’re a parent packing for the entire household. To help lighten the load, mum-of-three and TV presenter Emma Willis, who has recently launched her second clothing collection with fashion powerhouse Next, has shared her top three packing tips with us:
TIP 1: DON’T UNDER-PACK
In a bid to stay beneath the maximum weight allowance, many of us refrain from packing as much as we’d possibly like to – only to then arrive at our destination and realise we’ve left our favourite swimsuit or flip flops back at home in suburbia. According to Emma, “it’s better to have too much and not need it than not take enough and want it”.
In a recent interview, the mum-of-three admits she can become a little overzealous with packing – filling her case with stacks and stacks of clothes only to find herself wearing the same six outfits throughout the holiday.
But she says she’d rather have too much than too little – and if your suitcase can handle it and still remain under the weight allowance, then why not fill it to the brim with summery jumpsuits, floaty dresses and extra bikini tops? The chances are you might only wear them once (if at all), but it’s still better to have extra choices.
Emma’s holiday must-haves include flip-flops, a nice pair of sandals and denim shorts – which she says she “won’t leave home without”.
TIP 2: DELEGATE PACKING DUTIES
If you’re a parent, you’ll know how difficult it can be to pack for the entire household. Whether you’re a mum or a dad, having such responsibility resting on your shoulders can be slightly overwhelming. You can print checklist after checklist after checklist, but deciding what to pack for whom can still feel like a minefield.
And it seems Emma Willis feels the same way: “Packing for the whole family is the bane of my existence. It stresses me out beyond all belief…”Admitting she often feels overwhelmed when packing for everybody before a family getaway, Emma’s tip for minimising stress is delegation.
Her husband, musician Matt Willis, takes the reins when it comes to packing for their son, Ace, while Emma will pack for her two daughters, immediately making the whole process a lot fairer and more manageable, instead of relying on one parent to do everything.
TIP 3: INVEST IN COMFORTABLE, SUPPORTIVE SWIMWEAR
You’re likely to spend the bulk of your summer holiday somewhere hot, frolicking about in a swimming pool until dusk before returning pink-faced and bleary-eyed to your room to ready yourself and your little ones for the night ahead.
Therefore, it makes sense to invest in some comfortable and supportive swimwear. You ideally want bikinis/swimsuits that grant you enough support so you can move about freely and confidently – especially important when you’re entertaining children and playing with inflatables.
When it comes to body confidence, acknowledging the differences in women’s body shapes and sizes was key to designing both of Emma’s collections. In her desire to help women feel confident in their bodies, she has strived to create clothing that is versatile and appeals to a large number of women – independent of their age and size, which is why her collection is available in sizes 6-22.
One of her favourite pieces from her new collection is the leopard print bandeau bikini: “I like swimwear that I feel supported in. So generally I will wear a bandeau style top because the straps can come off. And a brief pant because I've got a long body so it evens me out.”
Discover the stunning Emma Willis Collection here– and happy packing!
Poppy Watt
Summer holiday packing tips from Emma Willis
With the summer holiday season nearly upon us, many of us will be turning our attention towards composing packing checklists and stocking up on sunscreen and mini travel essentials.
But packing can be a difficult, time-consuming activity – especially when you’re a parent packing for the entire household. To help lighten the load, mum-of-three and TV presenter Emma Willis, who has recently launched her second clothing collection with fashion powerhouse Next, has shared her top three packing tips with us:
TIP 1: DON’T UNDER-PACK
In a bid to stay beneath the maximum weight allowance, many of us refrain from packing as much as we’d possibly like to – only to then arrive at our destination and realise we’ve left our favourite swimsuit or flip flops back at home in suburbia. According to Emma, “it’s better to have too much and not need it than not take enough and want it”.
In a recent interview, the mum-of-three admits she can become a little overzealous with packing – filling her case with stacks and stacks of clothes only to find herself wearing the same six outfits throughout the holiday.
But she says she’d rather have too much than too little – and if your suitcase can handle it and still remain under the weight allowance, then why not fill it to the brim with summery jumpsuits, floaty dresses and extra bikini tops? The chances are you might only wear them once (if at all), but it’s still better to have extra choices.
Emma’s holiday must-haves include flip-flops, a nice pair of sandals and denim shorts – which she says she “won’t leave home without”.
TIP 2: DELEGATE PACKING DUTIES
If you’re a parent, you’ll know how difficult it can be to pack for the entire household. Whether you’re a mum or a dad, having such responsibility resting on your shoulders can be slightly overwhelming. You can print checklist after checklist after checklist, but deciding what to pack for whom can still feel like a minefield.
And it seems Emma Willis feels the same way: “Packing for the whole family is the bane of my existence. It stresses me out beyond all belief…”Admitting she often feels overwhelmed when packing for everybody before a family getaway, Emma’s tip for minimising stress is delegation.
Her husband, musician Matt Willis, takes the reins when it comes to packing for their son, Ace, while Emma will pack for her two daughters, immediately making the whole process a lot fairer and more manageable, instead of relying on one parent to do everything.
TIP 3: INVEST IN COMFORTABLE, SUPPORTIVE SWIMWEAR
You’re likely to spend the bulk of your summer holiday somewhere hot, frolicking about in a swimming pool until dusk before returning pink-faced and bleary-eyed to your room to ready yourself and your little ones for the night ahead.
Therefore, it makes sense to invest in some comfortable and supportive swimwear. You ideally want bikinis/swimsuits that grant you enough support so you can move about freely and confidently – especially important when you’re entertaining children and playing with inflatables.
When it comes to body confidence, acknowledging the differences in women’s body shapes and sizes was key to designing both of Emma’s collections. In her desire to help women feel confident in their bodies, she has strived to create clothing that is versatile and appeals to a large number of women – independent of their age and size, which is why her collection is available in sizes 6-22.
One of her favourite pieces from her new collection is the leopard print bandeau bikini: “I like swimwear that I feel supported in. So generally I will wear a bandeau style top because the straps can come off. And a brief pant because I've got a long body so it evens me out.”
Discover the stunning Emma Willis Collection here– and happy packing!
Poppy Watt