Nadia Minkoff Jewellery Making Workshop

Immersive Jewellery Making Workshop - Nadia Minkoff London
Nadia Minkoff London is an established British brand that has been making and designing costume jewellery as well as handbags and accessories for over 20 years. They have now opened the doors of their North London working studio to welcome you for a fun and relaxing afternoon of jewellery making where you will design and make your own jewellery pieces to take home with you.
Classes are lead by their experienced designers who will teach you all the basic professional techniques. On the workshop I attended Karla and Sawako had helpful, knowledgeable advice to help coordinate and assist with my creations, making the process an informative helpful experience.
As well as a creative afternoon, it was a great social event, where I met some lovely characters, which has been on a number of previous workshops and soon realized experiences are certainly the ‘way to go’. In addition, it was relaxing, fulfilling and could not have been a better bonding experience for myself and my daughter and taking home our newly made statement pieces was the perfect ending to the afternoon.
The workshop was for 3 hours and you will learn how to make a cluster necklace and earrings, with a refreshment break.
Class location
Hendon
Unit 6, Breasy Place
Burroughs Gardens
NW4 4AT
London
Notes
All tools and parts were provided for the experience. There is free parking available as well as good public transport links and a 7 min walk from Hendon Central tube station
Age Requirement
18
Whether a complete novice in making jewellery or a jewellery addict, male or female, I would highly recommend this inspiring activity.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
If you would like to attend the Nadia Minkoff Immersive Jewellrey Making workshop for yourself and a guest we have a competition opportunity for you.
Just LIKE, SHARE this post on the @WomenTalking Facebook Page and say what workshop date you would like to attend.
You will find the workshop dates here
Competition ends 5th June.
Please note you will be required to make your own travel arrangements for the event. There are no cash alternatives and the editor’s decision is final.
