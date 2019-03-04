March Birthstone – Aquamarine
The name Aquamarine comes from the Latin aqua marinus, meaning "water of the sea," and refers to its sparkling ocean-like colour.
To ancient Romans, aquamarine was the gemstone of the god of the sea, Neptune, and sailors carried aquamarine talismans, etched with the likeness of the sea god to protect themselves from the dangers of the deep.
It was also considered a stone of eternal youth and happiness.
It is said that the pale blue aquamarine gemstones are associated with good health, youth, love, and hope. Wearing this gem is thought to reawaken married love, build your courage and increase your happiness.
Aquamarine is also a symbol of courage, creativity, perception, hope, and self-expression.
Colour
A sturdy stone from the beryl family, aquamarine exists in a variety of shades, from pale blue to blue-green to teal. (Emerald is the green to a bluish green variety of the same mineral.) The deep aqua blue stones are the most valuable and sought after.
Unique Properties
Associated with the Throat chakra, it is said that Aquamarine helps overcome the fear of speaking, and is an excellent stone for teachers and presenters of all types. Apparently, It relaxes speakers to be able to articulate their words with clarity and conviction. It also allows one to speak clearly and without anger in difficult situations
This serene stone is also believed to ease anxiety, calm the nervous system, and improve mood. Aquamarine’s soothing blue colour is believed to bring mental clarity and releases negative energy from the wearer.
Spiritual Meaning
If you are searching for happiness and a way to de-stress, consider placing natural aquamarine stones around your home or using them in everyday activities. The blue and green colours will awake your soul and assist you on your journey toward spiritual enlightenment.
Healing Properties of the March Birthstone
Aquamarine’s calming energies reduce stress and quiet the mind, making it a great aid for meditation. It can shield and cleanse your aura and align the chakras. It’s also popular for pregnant women, as it helps to guard both mother and baby against harm and discourages events like a miscarriage.
For everyone else, aquamarine is helpful to sore throats, toothache, stomach pain, swollen glands, and thyroid problems. It regulates hormones and growth, boosts the immune system and alleviates overreactions, such as hay fever or allergies.
How to cleanse your birthstone
Equally important is to cleanse your birthstone regularly since the gemstone absorbs the negative energy from your body and your surroundings. Once a day by holding it under running lukewarm water for a short period of time will help this process. You could also visualise a white or golden light surrounding your gemstone and clear away any negativity, as you rinse the birthstone. Do this regularly – every morning or every evening – especially if you wear your jewellery on a regular basis. To charge the gemstone a little extra, leave it in the direct moonlight during the full moon.
No matter if it’s your birthstone or not, anyone can wear the March birthstone to heal themselves and to bring in some good luck into their lives.
Lilly Light
Find out your birthstone here
