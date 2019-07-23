July Birthstone – Ruby
The word ruby comes from ruber, Latin for red, due to its glorious rich colour.
It is believed that the Ancient Hindus felt that July's birthstone, the deep-red ruby, had an internal flame that could never be extinguished and consequently was regarded as the "king of gems”
The fire within the ruby is thought to bring fire into the wearer's life through love, passion, imagination, and motivation. This vital red gemstone brings clarity and wisdom to the wearer, as well as the strength to resist self-destructive behaviour. It was also believed to protect its wearer from evil.
Rubies are second in strength to diamonds, yet because a perfect, translucent ruby is rare; they may be worth up to ten times more than a comparable diamond. Like diamonds, rubies are often given as symbols of everlasting love and are tokens of harmony and peace
Colour
The rubies deep-red colour signifies love and passion. Although this crimson gemstone does exist in various shades of red, the medium-dark or purple-red stones are most valued.
The actual colour of a ruby is due to the element chromium.
Unique Properties
The quality of a ruby is determined by its colour, cut, and clarity, which, along with carat weight, affect its value. The brightest and most valuable shade of red called blood-red or pigeon blood commands a large premium over other rubies of similar quality. After colour follows clarity: a clear stone will, therefore, command a premium.
It has been told that rubies are believed to grow deeper in colour when the owner is in danger.
Spiritual Meaning
Wearing a ruby while sleeping is believed to bring lucid dreams, and dreaming about rubies is said to be a sign of impending wealth.
Apparently, the ruby encourages the removal of negative energies from your path. It overcomes exhaustion and lethargy and imparts potency and vigour.
The bright and deep red ruby activates your creative center and empowers you to manifest what your heart desires. It heals sexual wounds and helps bring balance to the reproductive system. Ruby helps you feel more passionate about life, more attractive and appealing to the opposite sex.
Healing Properties of the July Birthstone
It has been told that this vivid red stone may help cleanse the blood of toxins, detoxify the lymphatic system, improve circulation, and ward off infections.
It treats fevers, infectious disease, and restricted blood flow. The ruby additionally stimulates the adrenals, kidneys, reproductive organs and spleen.
How to cleanse your birthstone
Equally important is to cleanse your birthstone regularly since the gemstone absorbs the negative energy from your body and your surroundings. Once a day by holding it under running lukewarm water for a short period of time will help this process. You could also visualise a white or golden light surrounding your gemstone and clear away any negativity, as you rinse the birthstone. Do this regularly – every morning or every evening – especially if you wear your jewellery on a regular basis. To charge the gemstone a little extra, leave it in the direct moonlight during the full moon.
No matter if it’s your birthstone or not, anyone can wear the July birthstone to heal themselves and to bring in some good luck into their lives.
Lilly Light
Find out your birthstone here
