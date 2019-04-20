Giftware now on sale at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
When a transformed Hillsborough Castle and Gardens officially opens daily to the public from 18 April, the gift shops will be stocked with a range of giftware from local artisans and small family companies from around the island of Ireland.
The two main gift ranges feature illustrations commissioned from a Belfast based artist together with a bespoke woollen plaid design, echoing the distinct colours of the flowers in the gardens. In addition, gifts and souvenirs from linen art work to cheeseboards, made from sustainable Irish wood will be on sale. The emphasis has been on the craftsmanship that is historically linked to the area and beyond.
This elegant Georgian estate, in the care of independent charity, Historic Royal Palaces, will have two shops, the main Hillsborough Castle shop in the Lower Courtyard will stock homewares and souvenirs while the Stable Yard shop, opening later this year, will focus on high-end crystal and jewellery.
Illustrated range
Danielle Morgan of Flax Fox Designs, based in Belfast, was commissioned to create two contemporary colour illustrations. The main image features the south façade of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens and the second is of key landmarks in Northern Ireland. These designs are available across a range of products including 100% cotton tote bags, tea towels, fine bone china mugs, coasters, gift food, and prints. Prices from: £4.99 (coaster)
Hillsborough Castle Plaid
Designed exclusively for Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the weave for these colourful woolen blankets and scarves has been inspired by the pink rhododendron and blue flax flowers in the Castle gardens, together with delicate green and teal colours, taken from the landscape and ponds. Avoca started their woollen mills in 1723 and are the oldest woollen weavers in Ireland. Prices from: £95.00 (knee rug)
Textile Art
Dasalee are sisters Stephanie Hazelton and Sheila Oldcroft, two textile artists based in County Tyrone. As a collaboration, they use their individual skills in a unique way to produce exquisite textile art as seen in this bespoke range inspired by Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. Prices from: £9.99
Architectural design on linen from Belfast based designer Deborah Toner will be available as prints, cushions, and lavender sachets, with imagery related to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. Prices from: £12.99 (lavender pouch)
Jewellery
The House of Lor is a family concern, based in Dublin. Over three generations they have been creating luxury Celtic jewellery. Each piece contains gold mined in Omagh, County Tyrone. Prices: from £125.00 (silver rose Claddagh ring)
Wooden Cheeseboards and slate coasters
Ballyshane handcrafted cheese boards are made from 100% sustainable and locally sourced Irish hardwoods. Produced by a family company based in Carlow in South West Ireland. Prices: from £24.99 (small board)
Slated, a family business based in Dublin, is the only company in Ireland producing hand cut and finished artisan handmade slate tableware. Over the years Slated have continued to push design boundaries by introducing other complementary natural materials such as copper and Irish wood that complement and enhance the beauty of their slate pieces. Prices from: £29.99 (set of coasters)
Candles and diffusers
Founded in Dublin in 1488, Rathbornes is the world's oldest candle company. Across 500 years Rathbornes candles have illuminated the streets, homes, lighthouses, and churches of Ireland, and the candles produced today are still hand-crafted with many of the same skilled methods.
Prices: £ 35.00 candle and £45.00 diffuser.
More gifts from suppliers across the island of Ireland will be introduced later this year, including food ranges, a signature gin, and seasonal items.
For more information about Hillsborough Castle and Gardens visit here
Poppy Watt
