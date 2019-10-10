Five Awesome Gift Ideas for Edgy Women
The gift-giving season is upon us. While some people on your list will be easy to buy for, others will pose a challenge. If you have a female friend or loved one who doesn't like traditionally feminine displays or has a tough exterior, she's likely hard to buy for.
Fortunately, there are plenty of gift options for the rebels and revolutionaries on your list. Here are five awesome gift ideas for edgy women.
Pink Crystal Skull
Crystals have become a must-have decor element in interior design this year. They're a versatile piece that can work with a variety of decor schemes and can add an element of mystery and intrigue.
If the edgy woman on your list has always preferred skull decor and would decorate for Halloween year-round if she could, a rose crystal skull is a perfect gift. Not only will the gift work in an elegant decor scheme, but it will give your friend a way to showcase her inner rebel and unique flair. You can browse a few options at FossilEra - Crystal skulls for sale.
Smartass & Sass Subscription Box
Subscription boxes are a versatile gift that keeps on giving. These days, it seems like there is a subscription box for everything. You can have coffee from around the world delivered to your door or try a new fine wine every month.
The Smartass & Sass subscription box is a lot of fun. The gifts within are funny, practical, and more than a little tongue-in-cheek. Each monthly box contains a shirt and a few accessories. Some fan-favorites include an insulated steel water bottle that says "Drink Your Effin' Water" and a sleep mask that reads, "punch today in the face."
This gift is perfect for the woman in your life whose facial expressions say it all, even when she's quiet.
An Edgy Leather Coat
Add a bit of luxury to your edgy loved one's life this gift-giving season. A stylish leather coat never goes out of style. Look for something simple and timeless, so that your friend can enjoy it for years to come. Don't get sucked into any flashy trends that look dated after the fad passes.
The classic moto cut never goes out of style. While black leather is iconic, brown leather can look warm and rich. For the outrageous friend, consider something eye-catching like a bold shade of red.
Great Goddesses: Life Lessons from Myths and Monsters
Nikita Gill is a poetry writer who has experienced a meteoric rise for her sensational words. The overarching theme of her poems is women's empowerment and self-love. She brings these themes to paper without sounding like a self-help guru, using inspiration from mythology, nature, and history.
Great Goddesses: Life Lessons from Myths and Monsters is one of her latest collections. The poems are about the prolific women in Greek Mythology and resonate with modern women everywhere. Along a common thread, Gill's collection, Fierce Fairytales, uses female characters from classic fairy tales as the messengers for her poetry.
Bose Frames
If your rebellious friend identifies as a music lover, then music-related gifts will always be received with joy. Bose Frames are the best of both worlds: your friend can look like a rockstar while rocking out to their favorite tunes.
Bose Frames are Bluetooth enabled sunglasses with incredible audio quality. You can subtly listen to music without putting headphones in your ears. The tiny speakers are built to deliver music to your ears alone, without sacrificing audio quality.
What's more, these innovative frames allow you to talk on the phone, replacing the need for a headset. Additionally, they allow for augmented reality controls. Don't like the song that's playing? Just shake your head. All of this combined with trendy looks, and you've got the perfect gift.
The best gift that you can give is showing someone that you understand and love their unique qualities. The edgy woman in your life is sure to enjoy the gifts on this list.
Poppy Watt
Five Awesome Gift Ideas for Edgy Women
The gift-giving season is upon us. While some people on your list will be easy to buy for, others will pose a challenge. If you have a female friend or loved one who doesn't like traditionally feminine displays or has a tough exterior, she's likely hard to buy for.
Fortunately, there are plenty of gift options for the rebels and revolutionaries on your list. Here are five awesome gift ideas for edgy women.
Pink Crystal Skull
Crystals have become a must-have decor element in interior design this year. They're a versatile piece that can work with a variety of decor schemes and can add an element of mystery and intrigue.
If the edgy woman on your list has always preferred skull decor and would decorate for Halloween year-round if she could, a rose crystal skull is a perfect gift. Not only will the gift work in an elegant decor scheme, but it will give your friend a way to showcase her inner rebel and unique flair. You can browse a few options at FossilEra - Crystal skulls for sale.
Smartass & Sass Subscription Box
Subscription boxes are a versatile gift that keeps on giving. These days, it seems like there is a subscription box for everything. You can have coffee from around the world delivered to your door or try a new fine wine every month.
The Smartass & Sass subscription box is a lot of fun. The gifts within are funny, practical, and more than a little tongue-in-cheek. Each monthly box contains a shirt and a few accessories. Some fan-favorites include an insulated steel water bottle that says "Drink Your Effin' Water" and a sleep mask that reads, "punch today in the face."
This gift is perfect for the woman in your life whose facial expressions say it all, even when she's quiet.
An Edgy Leather Coat
Add a bit of luxury to your edgy loved one's life this gift-giving season. A stylish leather coat never goes out of style. Look for something simple and timeless, so that your friend can enjoy it for years to come. Don't get sucked into any flashy trends that look dated after the fad passes.
The classic moto cut never goes out of style. While black leather is iconic, brown leather can look warm and rich. For the outrageous friend, consider something eye-catching like a bold shade of red.
Great Goddesses: Life Lessons from Myths and Monsters
Nikita Gill is a poetry writer who has experienced a meteoric rise for her sensational words. The overarching theme of her poems is women's empowerment and self-love. She brings these themes to paper without sounding like a self-help guru, using inspiration from mythology, nature, and history.
Great Goddesses: Life Lessons from Myths and Monsters is one of her latest collections. The poems are about the prolific women in Greek Mythology and resonate with modern women everywhere. Along a common thread, Gill's collection, Fierce Fairytales, uses female characters from classic fairy tales as the messengers for her poetry.
Bose Frames
If your rebellious friend identifies as a music lover, then music-related gifts will always be received with joy. Bose Frames are the best of both worlds: your friend can look like a rockstar while rocking out to their favorite tunes.
Bose Frames are Bluetooth enabled sunglasses with incredible audio quality. You can subtly listen to music without putting headphones in your ears. The tiny speakers are built to deliver music to your ears alone, without sacrificing audio quality.
What's more, these innovative frames allow you to talk on the phone, replacing the need for a headset. Additionally, they allow for augmented reality controls. Don't like the song that's playing? Just shake your head. All of this combined with trendy looks, and you've got the perfect gift.
The best gift that you can give is showing someone that you understand and love their unique qualities. The edgy woman in your life is sure to enjoy the gifts on this list.
Poppy Watt