February Birthstone – Amethyst
The amethyst, February's birthstone, has been traveling the world for more than 8,000 years as a trade commodity between many cultures.
Amethyst is thought to be one of the most incredible healing stones available, therefore an invaluable addition to any collection.
Purple amethyst speaks of peace; it encourages self-control and strengthens the bond in a love relationship.
It is a symbol of protection and has the power to overcome a difficulty. Amethyst is also believed to help to steady a restless mind and bring mental and emotional well being to us, this is due to the calming energy an Amethyst helps promote. This will help to balance the mind and emotions, serving to reduce fear, anger, sadness, and anxiety.
Since amethyst quiets the mind so effectively, it is a wonderful tool to have by your bedside or under your pillow if insomnia is an issue for you. As a bonus, amethyst also helps us to remember our dreams, and it helps to ward off nightmares.
Colour
Amethyst is part of the quartz family, and while its colour ranges from light lavender, which can be cool and bluish to the richest shade of reddish purple, the deep purple stones are considered most valuable.
Amethyst also commonly shows what is called colour zoning, which, in the case of amethyst, usually consists of angular zones of, darker to a lighter colour.
Unique Properties
The amethyst derives its name from the Greek word amethystus, meaning "sober," and was believed to protect the wearer from becoming intoxicated by alcohol.
Buddhists believe that the amethyst enhances tranquillity and peace during meditation, and Leonardo da Vinci thought it had the power to increase intelligence and protect against evil.
One of the biggest amethyst stone benefits is the improvement it makes in the decision-making process. Giving us clarity in a situation and helping us make choices that are based on the combination of our intuition and common sense. Our decisions become less emotionally charged offering fewer regrets and more positivity.
Spiritual Meaning
There is nothing like the beautiful violet amethyst to awaken the third-eye center. Enhancing intuition and clairvoyant abilities, the amethyst is the awakener to the psychic dimensions. For those who are already very psychic, this stone will quiet an overactive third eye bringing soothing and an overall sense of wellbeing and peace.
Healing Properties of Amethyst
Amethyst is a gemstone often worn by healers, as it has the power to focus energy.
Amethyst carries calming and serene energy that will help you unwind and relax. It soothes the body, reducing anxious nerves and restlessness.
You can simply hold an amethyst tumbled stone in your hand to get this effect, or you can sit next to a large amethyst geode.
Because of its cleansing abilities, one of the leading amethyst stone benefits is detoxification.
It promotes cleansing of the body from the inside out. This includes the cleansing and opening of the chakras, the cleansing of the blood, and the removal of toxins from the body.
One of the most effective ways to detoxify the body using amethyst is to place a large amethyst geode in a room where you spend a lot of time so that your body can be surrounded by its cleansing energies on a regular basis.
How to cleanse your birthstone
It is important to cleanse your birthstone regularly since the gemstone absorbs negative energy from your body and your surroundings. Holding it under running lukewarm water for a short period of time, once a day can do this. You could also visualise a white or golden light surrounding your gemstone and clear away any negativity, as you rinse the birthstone.
Do this every morning or evening – especially if you wear your jewellery on a regular basis. To charge your gemstone a little extra, leave it in the direct moonlight during the full moon.
Lilly Light
Find your birthstone here
