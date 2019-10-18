Embellish with Relish
There’s a lovely artisan company called Hawkshead Relish, based in the Lake District. This company produces delicious condiments – one of my absolute favourites being their Black Garlic Ketchup. It’s a family business that’s 20 years old – it started when Maria and Mark Whitehead began making condiments for their small village café…the rest is foodie history. Embellish with Relish is a great new cookbook by Maria, featuring a wide range of dishes, all made that little bit tastier by the addition of their relishes.
Here are a couple of recipes from the book that I think are perfect for this time of year. It’s obtainable from Amazon and other retailers at £16 for a quality paperback with excellent photography. The Black Garlic Ketchup is available at Lakeland, online from Hawkshead themselves or Amazon and in various independent food retailers. I see they have new Smoky Black Garlic Ketchup and a pickle that sound divine too.
Bulgarian Black Chicken
Preparation time: 15-20 minutes | Cooking time: 45-50 minutes | Serves: 4
A very old family favourite. In this one pot dish, the potatoes are quite al dente and the vinegar is quite prominent, but everything is balanced by the Black Garlic Ketchup.
1kg potatoes
8 skin-on chicken thighs
4 fresh tomatoes, diced
2 tablespoons olive oil
Pinch of paprika
1 chopped onion
2 finely chopped cloves of garlic
1 chicken stock cube
Salt and pepper
For the sauce:
400g tin of chopped tomatoes
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Hawkshead Black Garlic Ketchup
1 tablespoon tomato purée
Juice of 1 lemon
Sprig of fresh rosemary
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
Method
Heat the oven to 180°c and peel the potatoes then chop them into 3 to 4cm cubes.
Place the chicken, tomatoes, and potatoes in an ovenproof dish. Brush all over with olive oil and dust with paprika.
In a frying pan, gently cook the onion and garlic in olive oil to soften them, then add the sauce ingredients and stir to warm through.
Pour the sauce over the chicken, tomatoes, and potato then sprinkle over the chicken stock cube and season with salt and pepper.
Cover and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, then remove the cover and baste the chicken with the sauce, adding a little water if required. Return to the oven for a further 30 minutes until everything is cooked through. Serve with chopped parsley, sour cream, and flat bread.
Black Garlic Peppered Salmon
Preparation time: 10 mins |Cooking Time: 15 mins | Serves 4
Using the crushed black crushed peppercorns with the sweet black garlic ketchup on the fish gives this recipe heat and texture that works well with the salmon. It looks stunning and is so quick and easy to prepare,
4 x 220g Salmon Fillets
2 tablespoons mixed whole peppercorns
2 tablespoons Black Garlic Ketchup
25ml Olive Oil
Plain Flour seasoned with salt
Long grain & wild rice
Method:
Heat the oven to 180°C / 350 F
Crush the peppercorns roughly using a pestle & mortar or a rolling pin.
Mix the Black Garlic Ketchup with a little Olive Oil
Dust each piece of fish in the seasoned flour.
In a frying pan heat a little olive oil and shallow fry the fish one or two at a time for about 3 minutes each side.
Spoon over the Black Garlic Ketchup mix then sprinkle the crushed peppercorns over the top. Finish in the oven for 5 minutes until the salmon is just cooked through.
Serve with long grain and wild rice with any remaining sauce over the fish.
Chocolate week (14th-20th October) and I love this!
This week is Chocolate Week and as regular readers will know, I like to think I’m quite a connoisseur…
One of my favourite brands is Chocolate and Love – the packaging is stunning and the contents reliably good. The chocolate is Fair Trade and Organic and there is a range of different flavours. Available from Ocado (£3.50 for 80g) and Harrods plus other discerning retailers, it’s also available directly from chocolateandlove.com
The latest variety is really good – Milk Chocolate (50% Cacao) with Caramelised Hazelnuts and a dash of Sea Salt. It has texture, and is a seriously luxurious treat. The company’s mantra of more cacao and less sugar allows you to taste the true cocoa flavour. It’s great to share with those you love!
