Eco Garden April
A little sunshine and some cherry blossom and hey presto! Spring is here.
Despite rainy days and cold nights the daffodils, crocuses and tulips are in bloom. It's an exciting month, with indoor-sown seeds well into growth and the chance to start sowing outdoors too. Just watch out for frosts that may destroy all your hard work in nurturing your early plants to bud and bloom.
Take time to relax and enjoy your environment with my latest find a Roble Folding Garden Bench by Alexander Rose is perfect is space is limited or if you are feeling adventurous perhaps a Monaco hanging egg chair may be more your style.
Things to do…
Flowers, Fruit and Veg
A wide selection of bulbs are available at garden centres. I suggest planting summer-flowering bulbs now to give a variety of beautiful hues in your garden for June and July and later flowering bulbs to provide your garden with a splash of colour in September.
Always prepare the soil first and ensure that drainage is sufficient to prevent the bulbs from rotting. Bulbs bring lots of glorious blooms for minimal effort because they are easy, once planted properly; they only need regular watering to ensure success.
Frost occurs when temperatures fall below 0ºC (32ºF) – and you’ll see small white crystals on the ground and other surfaces. When the frost is forecast, consider protecting your soft fruit bushes and trees with fleece overnight and then remove during the day when the temperature rises. Ideally, protect soft fruit such as strawberries with cloches or a double covering of fleece, again remove or opening the protective layer in the day to allow pollinators to do their stuff.
Trees and Shrubs
Feed trees, shrubs, and hedges with a balanced fertilizer now. This will particularly benefit young, weak, damaged or heavily pruned plants.
Lawns
Mow when dry - whenever the grass is growing - try to maintain a constant height and over-seed unsightly dead patches from mid-April to early May. Now is the time to remove old plant debris and moss with a spring-tine rake.
Greenhouses
Conservatory - Increase the watering of indoor and conservatory plants as days lengthen. Check if plants need watering every few days.
Don’t forget to give greenhouse plants more space as they put on new growth. This will help to prevent disease and to contain early pest infestations
Birds and Wildlife
Attracting wildlife and providing a home in your garden is great natural pest control. You can provide natural habitats that are being lost in the wild. Why not try ‘Butterfly Attractant’ it is based on natural plant extract formulation and encourages the most beautiful and delicate garden insects to settle in your garden.
Keeping chickens for eggs: If you are thinking about keeping chickens - to produce eggs, three hens are probably enough to supply you with eggs all year, although most hens will stop laying during the winter unless you provide them with artificial light. For more information about keeping chickens visit Keeping-Chickens here.
Reclaim and Recycle
Take a look at the Malmesbury Planter made from galvanised steel. With its vintage styling and rustic appearance, this planter offers a striking way to display your favourite plants. Crafted from Galvanised Steel the planter features a rusted style rim, adding to its old-fashioned appearance. The recycled rubber handles make for easy moving and can be planted with a range of flowers, herbs or small trees.
Lilly Light
