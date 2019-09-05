Different Ways to Socialise if Bars aren't your thing
The number of women working from home has risen dramatically in recent years, with Strategy Analytics estimating that the global remote workforce could rise to 42.5 percent in 2022.
The internet has brought about the freedom to work from virtually anywhere; however, the only downside is the fact that working outside of an office reduces the chances of social interaction. Women who work from home, along with stay-at-home parents, should make sure they set aside some time for entertainment and socialising.
Bingo
Bingo is making a comeback - whether that be online, in bingo halls or 'bingo in a bar'. It continues to be a game that literally anyone can get into due to its simple yet thrilling gameplay. Online bingo is a great option for people working from home, as it’s easy to play a few games during a lunch break or in the evening without having to invest too much time. A lot of bingo sites have chat features so that players can socialise with one another, which gives it a community feel. In addition to that, playing online brings with it some lucrative bonuses. For instance, the Lucky Pants Bingo deposit bonus is a 200 percent deposit match for new customers.
In other avenues, there's the traditional bingo halls or companies such as Bongo's Bingo, who put on bingo nights in local venues around the UK, so you can have some late-night daubing fun with your friends.
Online gaming
A common misconception is that online gaming is for a certain niche audience, and so a lot of people tend to distance themselves from the industry. But massive multiplayer online role-playing games have brought about a whole new way for people from all over the world to socialise with one another. World of Warcraft was one of the earliest options; the game from Blizzard Entertainment allowed players to create a character and explore the sprawling world of Azeroth. Between quests, they were able to interact with other players, and it has led to the forming of many friendships over the years since its release in 2004.
Now, there are so many MMORPGs to choose from that there is bound to be something to suit everyone’s taste. Some of the most notable options around in 2019 include Scarlet Blade, Guild Wars 2, and Black Desert Online - who knows, it might become your new favourite hobby.
Local conventions
If you're a film fan, there's a chance you might love attending local conventions such as local film and comic cons, which are held annually in most cities around the UK. If that's not quite your thing, there's the annual For the Love of Horror and For the Love of Sci-Fi festivals in Manchester; for literature buffs, there's the Discworld Convention in Birmingham; and there's also the London Film and Fine Foods fairs in, well, London. Conventions like these are great if you have met people online through shared interests and can be a good opportunity to meet up with them in person.
If you have a little free time to go out and socialise, why not make the most of it?
Poppy Watt
