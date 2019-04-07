April Birthstone – Diamond
Diamonds were believed to be the "teardrops of the gods" by ancient Greeks, who also named the earth's hardest precious stone after the word adamas, which means "indestructible."
The diamond is the symbol of purity, innocence, eternity and courage. In ancient times, diamonds were believed to be tears of the Gods. The beauty and brilliance of a diamond are unparalleled and birthstones meaning for diamonds is eternal and true love, strength and romance, which is why you find the stone, set in many engagement and wedding ring designs.
Colour
Diamonds occur in a variety of colours—steel grey, white, and blue, yellow, orange, red, green, pink to purple, brown, and black, however it is the clear, brilliant white diamond, reflecting a rainbow of colours, that is most admired.
A chemically pure and structurally perfect diamond is perfectly transparent with no hue or colour.
However, in reality, almost no gem-sized natural diamonds are absolutely perfect. The colour of a diamond may be affected by chemical impurities and/or structural defects in the crystal line.
Depending on the hue and intensity of a diamond's coloration, a diamond's colour can either detract from or enhance its value. For example, most white diamonds are discounted in price when the more yellow hue is detectable, while intense pink diamonds or blue diamonds can be dramatically more valuable.
Of all colored diamonds, red diamonds are the rarest.
Unique Properties
Not only are Diamonds beautiful and hard but they possess some physical characteristics that are unique. One of them is the way it can split white light into the colours of the rainbow. This is called dispersion and it is what gives Diamonds the sparkle that we all love.
Spiritual Meaning
For more than 3,000 years, the diamond has symbolized strength, power, and invincibility. Wearing this dazzling gemstone is said to bestow traits of courage, hope, generosity, and the power to fight dark forces
It is said that a diamond will help uncloud a cluttered mind, energize a depressed heart and brings the spring back in your step as you walk the path of your life.
Healing properties of the April Birthstone
During the Middle Ages, diamonds were placed inside sick beds against the flesh of the ill to promote healing.
The diamond is an energy amplifier that is thought to never require recharging. That implies it will increase negative energy as well as positive, so is a very powerful stone. It will bring strength and endurance to all energies and will enhance the power of other crystals.
Diamond purifies and detoxifies all of the body’s systems, rebalances the metabolism, and builds up stamina. It is also said to help glaucoma and clears sight. Diamond effectively treats dizziness and vertigo and benefits the brain.
How to cleanse your birthstone
Equally important is to cleanse your birthstone regularly since the gemstone absorbs the negative energy from your body and your surroundings. Once a day by holding it under running lukewarm water for a short period of time will help this process. You could also visualise a white or golden light surrounding your gemstone and clear away any negativity, as you rinse the birthstone. Do this regularly – every morning or every evening – especially if you wear your jewellery on a regular basis. To charge the gemstone a little extra, leave it in the direct moonlight during the full moon.
No matter if it’s your birthstone or not, anyone can wear the April birthstone to heal themselves and to bring in some good luck into their lives.
Lilly Light
Find out your birthstone here
