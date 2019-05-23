10 Ways to Reduce Waste in your Day-to-Day Life
Reducing waste in any way you can is more important now than ever. If you’re looking to find quick and easy ways to reduce waste every day, take a look at these simple tips.
Pack a Lunch...Sustainably
Between the paper products used and the food that is wasted, the amount of waste that goes towards eating out is significant. Instead, save your money and help the environment by packing a lunch. Be strategic though. You don’t want to think about the environment then pack your lunch with a ton of plastic baggies.
Get Rid of the Junk Mail
Did you know that the amount of waste from junk mail has reached 240,000 tons each year? To take your name off the mailing list for junk mail, simply call the company and make the request. By law, they can’t send you any mail again.
Lose the Packaging
Try and skip unnecessary packaging whenever possible. The biggest culprit? Plastic bags to hold your fruits and vegetables at the market. Keep them loose and then put all your fruits and veggies in a single reusable bag after they’re weighed.
Bring Your Own To-Go Containers
If you love eating out, you understand the best thing about eating out is the leftovers for breakfast the next day. Next time you go out to eat, take your own containersto put the leftovers in. This may seem a little dramatic but think about the number of Styrofoam containers you alone have used in your life - now multiply that by millions.
Skip Paper Towels
While paper towels may seem to handle to clean your kitchen, they are extremely wasteful as a single use cleaner or hand dryer. Stock up on some tea towels for your kitchen and bathroom and skip the paper towels.
Stop Throwing Everything Out
Whenever something breaks down, our gut reaction is to toss it and trade it in for a newer model. Instead of reacting to unexpected home repairs, consider investing in homeowner protection services and getting routine maintenance.
Don’t Forget Your Reusable Bags!
There’s nothing worse than trying to be friendly to the environment by purchasing a bunch of reusable bags, only to forget them every single time you go to the market. Try and remember them by keeping them in your car or find a handy keychain that reminds you.
Take Advantage of Reusable Cups
Did you know that you can actually get a discount at some coffee shops by bringing in your own cup? Help the environment and get a deal on your coffee by bringing your own coffee mug.
Need a Hankie?
Whether they were hand-me-downs from Grandma or a fashion statement that came and went, we all have an oversupply of random handkerchiefs that are being unused. Make good use of them by getting rid of the tissues and carry a hankie instead.
Try a Loose-Leaf Infuser
Did you know that many tea shops sell loose-leaf tea that you can purchase, instead of individually packed tea bags? Make this tiny change towards a more sustainable lifestyle by simply purchase loose-leaf tea and buy your own reusable infuser.
10 Ways to Reduce Waste in your Day-to-Day Life
Reducing waste in any way you can is more important now than ever. If you’re looking to find quick and easy ways to reduce waste every day, take a look at these simple tips.
Pack a Lunch...Sustainably
Between the paper products used and the food that is wasted, the amount of waste that goes towards eating out is significant. Instead, save your money and help the environment by packing a lunch. Be strategic though. You don’t want to think about the environment then pack your lunch with a ton of plastic baggies.
Get Rid of the Junk Mail
Did you know that the amount of waste from junk mail has reached 240,000 tons each year? To take your name off the mailing list for junk mail, simply call the company and make the request. By law, they can’t send you any mail again.
Lose the Packaging
Try and skip unnecessary packaging whenever possible. The biggest culprit? Plastic bags to hold your fruits and vegetables at the market. Keep them loose and then put all your fruits and veggies in a single reusable bag after they’re weighed.
Bring Your Own To-Go Containers
If you love eating out, you understand the best thing about eating out is the leftovers for breakfast the next day. Next time you go out to eat, take your own containersto put the leftovers in. This may seem a little dramatic but think about the number of Styrofoam containers you alone have used in your life - now multiply that by millions.
Skip Paper Towels
While paper towels may seem to handle to clean your kitchen, they are extremely wasteful as a single use cleaner or hand dryer. Stock up on some tea towels for your kitchen and bathroom and skip the paper towels.
Stop Throwing Everything Out
Whenever something breaks down, our gut reaction is to toss it and trade it in for a newer model. Instead of reacting to unexpected home repairs, consider investing in homeowner protection services and getting routine maintenance.
Don’t Forget Your Reusable Bags!
There’s nothing worse than trying to be friendly to the environment by purchasing a bunch of reusable bags, only to forget them every single time you go to the market. Try and remember them by keeping them in your car or find a handy keychain that reminds you.
Take Advantage of Reusable Cups
Did you know that you can actually get a discount at some coffee shops by bringing in your own cup? Help the environment and get a deal on your coffee by bringing your own coffee mug.
Need a Hankie?
Whether they were hand-me-downs from Grandma or a fashion statement that came and went, we all have an oversupply of random handkerchiefs that are being unused. Make good use of them by getting rid of the tissues and carry a hankie instead.
Try a Loose-Leaf Infuser
Did you know that many tea shops sell loose-leaf tea that you can purchase, instead of individually packed tea bags? Make this tiny change towards a more sustainable lifestyle by simply purchase loose-leaf tea and buy your own reusable infuser.